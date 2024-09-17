INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: First-Ever Build Show LIVE, Hosted by YouTube Sensation Matt Risinger, Announces Expert Builder Lineup for Inaugural Event

Build Show LIVE, the first-ever live gathering for custom home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors focused on high-performance building and building science, unveils its lineup of trusted Build Experts who will take the stage at the Austin Convention Center, November 7-9. In conjunction with an expo show floor that will showcase more than 150 construction brands, the exceptional variety of educational programming is set to deliver hands-on demonstrations of the most sought-after techniques and processes in residential construction.

Build Show LIVE will present a remarkable lineup of experts from The Build Show, bringing unparalleled knowledge and experience to the event audience in a live format. The lineup of 14 experts spans mastered skillsets across diversified geographies and climates including builders, architects, remodelers, contractors, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, drywall finishers and HVAC professionals. Build Experts tapped to take the floor will be Allyson Case Anderson, Breakthrough Academy, Brent Hull, Bryan Uhler, CJ Nielsen, Eric Aune, Jake Bruton, Lydia Crowder, Stephanie Dailey, Steve Baczek, Travis Brungardt, Wade Paquin, Zack Dettmore and finally, renowned Austin-based influencer, CEO and founder Matt Risinger.

Select demonstrations take place across the Build Better, Know Better and Main Stages located across the expo show floor. The Build Better stage will feature project-specific sessions spanning drywall application and climate control to window installations and implementation of energy-saving measures such as smart panels and solar. The Know Better Stage, encompassing project management and business development, will feature sessions on creating successful client relationships built with successful communication and the secret to building a great home. Lastly, the Main Stage focuses on the core of building science as host Matt Risinger kicks off the show with an inspiring Keynote and presents a series on Build Science 101 as well as a live recording of the popular UnBuild It Podcast, featuring experts Peter Yost, Steven Baczek and Jake Bruton.

"The breadth of expertise showcasing at Build Show LIVE aims to deliver tangible learning experiences that seamlessly apply to real-life building practices. Our intimate, small-format education sessions provide attendees with unique opportunities to engage deeply with industry leaders, gaining firsthand insights into cutting-edge techniques and technologies," shares Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Construction. "Participants will walk away equipped with powerful new tools and strategies, inspired by innovative products, designs and the transformative outcomes of smart, high-quality construction practices."

The live residential construction event will be an unmissable opportunity for learning, networking and innovation. Beyond demonstrations, Matt Risinger will engage in deep-dive discussions on sustainable building practices, energy efficiency and the latest innovations shaping the construction industry today.

"We are driven to bring builders, speakers, experts and crafts people together to discuss the importance of building science and improving the way homes are built not only in Texas, but across the nation," remarks Matt Risinger, CEO and Founder of The Build Show. "The event brings forth the leading industry solutions and the opportunity to engage with top tier companies on the exhibit floor. Learn directly from the minds and hands of the most trusted Expert Builders and tour local Risinger built custom home visits to personally see the results of building a high-performance home."

Education formats include interactive workshops designed to support hands-on knowledge and training, classroom style content in over 45 education sessions and the debut of Matt Risinger's third installment of the teaching series, Build Science 301, featuring Architect Steve Baczek, discussing maintaining continuity of water, thermal, air and vapor management strategies.

Registration for Build Show LIVE is now open. To register to attend, visit buildshowlive.com.

To view the exhibitor list, please visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques. Launching November 2024 in Austin Texas, Build Show LIVE will bring together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training and the most accessible resources now for the first-time under one roof at the inaugural event for the Build community. To learn more about the event, visit www.buildshowlive.com.

