Ty Young Joins Freije & Freije Auctioneers as Classic Car Sales Specialist

Freije & Freije Auctioneers is thrilled to announce the addition of Ty Young to their team as a Classic Car Sales Specialist, bringing over 20 years of experience in the classic car world.

CLAYTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Young's journey began in 2003 when he took a position as a salesman with the renowned Leake Collector Car Company. By 2011, Young had ascended to the role of Senior Sales Director at Leake's headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His dedication to the classic car community extended to his role as the youngest member of the Route 66 Museum Board of Directors, where he enjoyed planning classic car events such as the "Great Race."

The Dallas Classic.

After Leake ceased operations after 50 years, Young pursued his passion for the outdoors as a guide with Rolling Bones Outfitters. However, the allure of the classic car auction world called him back in 2021 when a former consignor sought his expertise to form Maple Brothers Auctions. As General Manager, Young successfully grew the startup from 150 units at its first auction to three annual auctions, each featuring 350 units by 2023.

In 2024, Young faced a new challenge when his partner at Maple Bros. retired. Determined to continue his career in the auction industry, Young had been keeping an eye on Freije & Freije Auctioneers. Friends in the industry facilitated introductions, leading to Young's new role with Freije & Freije Auctioneers.

"I had been keeping an eye on another up and comer in the classic car auction world, Freije & Freije Auctioneers. As fate would have it, we had several mutual friends in the industry that believed the pairing would be a perfect match who were willing to make the introductions," said Young.

Young's addition to the Classic Car Division marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Freije & Freije Auctioneers. The company is set to host its first event in Dallas, Texas, on November 22nd and 23rd, 2024, at the Market Hall. This event will feature over 350 cars and 200 pieces of automobilia and classic collectible Americana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ty Young to our team. His expertise and passion for classic cars will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the auction industry," said TJ Freije, President of Freije & Freije Auctioneers and the 2024 World Automobile Auctioneer Champion.

In addition to the Dallas event, Freije & Freije Auctioneers plans to serve Young's former consignors in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets in 2025.

Event Announcement:

The Dallas Classic Presented by Freije & Freije Auctioneers

Date: November 22nd & 23rd, 2024

Location: Market Hall, Dallas, Texas

Join us for an exciting auction featuring over 350 classic cars, and 200 pieces of automobilia. Vendor spaces are available.

For more at BuyFreije.com

Freije & Freije Auctioneers:

Freije & Freije Auctioneers is a premier auction company specializing in classic cars, automobilia, and collectibles. With a commitment to excellence, Freije & Freije Auctioneers continues to set new standards in the auction world.

