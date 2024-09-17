JAR Systems: New Lenovo Legion Partnership Gives Schools an Edge in Their Esports Programs

Lenovo Legion has teamed up with JAR Systems to make esports accessible with mobile cart solutions.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Lenovo Legion announced a strategic partnership with JAR Systems, the creator of USB-C PD charging carts used widely in schools nationwide. Legion has supported many schools' efforts to launch or expand their esports programs and harness students' passion for gaming. This joint venture provides new solutions to accelerate those programs including the initial release of a cobranded charging cart engineered for gaming devices.

Esports programs have been recognized as effective for inspiring students and bolstering their engagement. Schools have reported improved attendance, higher scores, and an increased sense of community among their students. Many administrators wish to emulate these successes in their school districts but face challenges.

The Legion PowerPro Esports Cart, spawned by the partnership between the two companies, is an affordable tool for aspiring esports programs limited by space. The new charging cart is a secure solution for Lenovo gaming laptops and their peripheral devices. It is powered by state-of-the-art Quick-Sense USB-C PD 3.1 Charging technology and does not need to be wired with expensive AC adapters. This stand-out feature-truly AC adapter-free charging, greatly reduces maintenance requirements saving time and money.

JAR Systems is well-known in the education space for its problem-solving charging products. The company's CEO, Axel Zimmermann, praised the partnership stating, "With our combined expertise, we can deliver smarter technology solutions that help school leaders champion student success." The new cart exemplifies ease of use with clever features that streamline setup so gamers can get started faster.

