Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Astral Dynamic Networks, also known as Astradyne, Inc., announces the completion of its acquisition of WealthIntel, Inc., following the Asset Purchase Agreement signed in 2022. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both companies, with WealthIntel now becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Astradyne.

The acquisition underscores Astradyne's dedication to leveraging WealthIntel's assets and strategic partnerships to advance its technology development initiatives. This transaction not only strengthens Astradyne's financial strategy but also highlights its innovative approach to growth.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to deliver unparalleled products and cutting-edge technologies for all commerce and social interplay," stated Astradyne's CFO Robert Lettieri, adding "Integrating WealthIntel's assets and partnerships is expected to drive significant synergies and create new growth opportunities, particularly in artificial intelligence development."

Under the visionary leadership of entrepreneur and CEO of Astradyne, Fabrizio Boccardi, Astradyne is set to introduce groundbreaking technology products with the potential to make a substantial market impact. The integration of WealthIntel's strategic partnerships is anticipated to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market, positioning Astradyne at the forefront of technological advancement.

Astradyne is particularly excited about its proprietary use of AI and blockchain through comprehensive products that have the potential to revolutionize various sectors. These innovations are expected to enhance security, efficiency, and transparency, and bring productivity software to new heights. The company is dedicated to driving change and creating transformational and agnostic products and solutions for all commerce and social activities.

The recent acquisition promises to enhance Astradyne's technology portfolio and market standing, while also unlocking new opportunities for groundbreaking advancements in AI and other cutting-edge technologies. By integrating WealthIntel into its operations, Astradyne is poised to more efficiently undertake and manage complex and innovative processes around AI. This increased efficiency is further supported by the strategic partnerships that have become available through the acquisition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Astradyne's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of capital and credit market volatility, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) our anticipated growth strategies, (iv) licensing authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (v) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Astradyne undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks): Astradyne Inc. is a pre-revenue technology growth stage company with a suite of unique products that have the potential to transform commerce and business activities. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, Astradyne is poised to redefine the future of commerce, business and social interplay.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223549

SOURCE: Astradyne, Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks)