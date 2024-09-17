Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Dan Reitzik, Interim CEO, BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG Digital Assets" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIGG), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLX3Bqv2tU0

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a leading innovator in the digital assets space - investing in products and companies that Secure, Invest, and Innovate in Tomorrow's Digital Ecosystem. BIGG has three operating business segments: big data/blockchain technology development, digital currency brokerage, and immersive metaverse experiences. We seek to meet the needs of customers today, as well as anticipating their future needs in the ever-changing landscape of the digital assets industry.





