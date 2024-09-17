New feature provides comprehensive DNS cache analysis, phishing site monitoring, and malware command-and-control (C2) detection

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced the general availability of its Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring feature, expanding its suite of application cybersecurity solutions to combat evolving network-related threats.

Verimatrix XTD has long been at the forefront of identifying and neutralizing mobile app cyberthreats. The new Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring feature builds on this expertise, offering advanced capabilities to detect and prevent communication with malicious servers. By performing in-depth DNS cache analysis, monitoring for phishing sites, and implementing malware command-and-control (C2) detection, Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring provides a robust defense against sophisticated network attacks.

These features work together to protect users and their data from threats specific to smartphone applications. DNS cache analysis in this context involves examining the app's record of internet addresses of servers it has contacted, helping to identify if the app has communicated with potentially nefarious actors. Monitoring for phishing is crucial for mobile apps, especially those handling sensitive information like banking apps, as it helps detect and prevent the app from connecting to certain internet addresses that could potentially steal user credentials. Malware command-and-control (C2) detection for mobile apps focuses on detecting and preventing waves of attacks from devices that have been compromised to steal data and control applications. These security measures are particularly important for mobile apps because smartphones often contain a wealth of personal data and are frequently used for sensitive operations like online banking or shopping.

This new feature significantly enhances the protective measures available to Verimatrix customers, ensuring their networks remain secure against modern cyberthreats. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and Verimatrix's commitment to proactive security, Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring offers a multi-layered approach to safeguarding critical network infrastructure and sensitive data.

"The ability to quickly identify and neutralize network-based threats is crucial," said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. "Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring addresses this need by providing real-time detection of malicious activities, from phishing attempts to sophisticated malware communications. This feature provides mobile app developers and security teams with essential tools to enhance their application security protections and ensure regulatory compliance."

Verimatrix XTD Network Monitoring seamlessly integrates with existing Verimatrix XTD services, offering a comprehensive security solution that addresses multiple aspects of application cybersecurity.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

