Enbridge: 'A Group of Dreamers Determined To Make a Difference

Tennessee's Empower Me Center helps people with disabilities 'live their best lives'

Six-year-old Gabryelle listened to the story with growing sadness. Her friend was recounting a magical weekend spent playing in a treehouse built by his grandfather. But Gabby-wheelchair bound due to cerebral palsy-would never get to enjoy a sanctuary among the leaves.

Gabby shared her sorrow with Michelle Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Empower Me Center, a non-profit organization in Lebanon, Tennessee, the seat of Wilson County in the middle of the state.

Hill empathized with little Gabby, consoling the child in her grief. But Hill is not one to accept limitations placed on people with disabilities. If Gabby wanted a treehouse, Hill would find a way.

And she did.

Soon, Gabby had her Dream House-a wheelchair-accessible treehouse, built by a young man with mild cerebral palsy who took on the project with a team of volunteers. Nearly two decades later, the Dream House still stands on the property of the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

Gabby's story is an example of the lengths to which the Empower Me Center will go to help people with disabilities live their life to the fullest.

The non-profit began in 1999, initiated by parents who wanted their children with disabilities to play in a basketball league. Hill, an occupational therapist, had been looking for a volunteer opportunity and became director of the league.

It worked so well that families and youth wanted more. They asked for a summer camp, so a summer camp was established. They asked for more events in the winter and spring, and those were added, too.

"Our whole mission has been to try to meet the needs of our families, and our whole organization has evolved based upon what those needs are," Hill explains.

"We're up to 17 different year-round events on top of our regular programming," she adds, noting the center's staff includes occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, teachers, and college students pursuing healthcare or education degrees.

Empower Me Center is in the process of building a new state-of-the art facility. It will have two buildings, splash pad, playground, baseball field and soccer field, all designed for people with disabilities.

Community donations are essential to offsetting participant costs because the center wants to make activities low-cost or free, and they don't receive funding from state or federal sources.

Enbridge recently contributed a $7,500 Fueling Futures grant to ensure participants can access Empower Me Center's inclusive programming. Our hope is this contribution will help children and adults with disabilities forge friendships and develop their independence and self-esteem. People of all abilities add to the vibrancy of the Wilson County community.

Hill explains that people with disabilities often have difficulty finding their purpose. For example, Gabby, now grown, has struggled with her sense of worth.

"She'd say, 'I can't move. What do I have to offer this world?'" Hill recounts.

But Hill, always looking for possibilities, saw how Gabby could contribute meaningfully.

"I told her, look around. Look at these friends you have here. You know what you are for them? You are their voice."

Now, Gabby is a center spokesperson who joins Hill on community visits to advocate for those who can't speak for themselves.

"That is her gift," Hill says.

Helping people find their gift is what inspires Hill daily in her role. "I view myself as a servant helping these individuals live their best lives."

