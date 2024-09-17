Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 17:55 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Sep-2024 / 16:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Net Asset Value 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st August 2024, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 95.29 pence*. 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.15p declared on 23rd July 2024 
and paid on 23rd August 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2nd August 2024. The ex-dividend date was 1st 
August 2024. 
 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 347403 
EQS News ID:  1990013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990013&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2024 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
