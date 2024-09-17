FOXO Technologies Inc.: Foxo Technologies, Inc., Completes the Acquisition of Revenue Generating Operations From Rennova Health, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (the "Company"), today announced it has completed the acquisition of the second revenue-generating operation from Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA) ("Rennova").

The Company had previously announced it had entered into two share exchange agreements with Rennova. The first agreement was to acquire the equity in Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., Rennova's behavioral health services subsidiary. Closing of the Myrtle transaction occurred on June 14, 2024.

The second agreement was to acquire the equity in Rennova Community Health, Inc. (RCHI), the owner of Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center), a critical access hospital in Tennessee for $20 million of Convertible Preferred Stock in FOXO. On September 10, 2024, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Stock Exchange Agreement with Rennova to amend the Stock Exchange Agreement dated June 10, 2024, to change the consideration to be received by Rennova in exchange for all of the equity interests of RCHI for $22,000,000 of intercompany Rennova debt and $100. Under the Amendment, RCHI issued a senior note to Rennova in the principal amount of $22,000,000 (subject to adjustments) which will be secured by all of the assets of RCHI, with the Company and Scott County Community Hospital, Inc., a Tennessee corporation, providing a guaranty on the Note pursuant to a Guaranty Agreement dated September 10, 2024, and with the Company providing a security interest in the "Collateral," as defined in the Pledge and Security Agreement dated September 10, 2024, with Rennova. The Amendment grants RCHI the right to request the Company to exchange the Note into $20,000,000 of Series A preferred stock in the Company.

"We are pleased to have completed these healthcare-related acquisitions from Rennova," said Mark White, Interim CEO of FOXO Technologies. "These transactions align with our core strategy of improving healthcare and well-being while significantly boosting our revenue. We expect to generate annual revenues in excess of $20 million from these acquisitions, with the potential to reach over $50 million in the next 24 months. Our relationship with Rennova opens additional opportunities to expand FOXO's technologies in the marketplace, and we believe this is a turning point for FOXO and its shareholders."

Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. is a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. It provides inpatient services for Detox and Residential Treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs. The facility was opened in August 2023 and is in the final stages of securing in-network contracts with various insurance company payers. We anticipate growing this business to having profitable annual revenues of approximately $3-4M and plan to duplicate the model in different locations. Further information can be found at www.myrtlerecoverycenters.com

Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (DBA Big South Fork Medical) is a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee. 2023 revenues were approximately $18.5M and EBITDA for the facility was in excess of $6M. Further information can be found at www.bsfmedical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

