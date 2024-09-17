Disposable Meal Box Market to Reach $24.5 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the disposable meal box market is driven by an increase in consumer demand for convenient food packaging solutions and rapid expansion of food delivery services. These factors, along with technological advancements enhancing product functionality and regulatory initiatives promoting eco-friendly practices have boosted the market demand.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disposable Meal Box Market by Product Type (Compartmentalized Boxes, Non-compartmentalized Boxes, Hinged Boxes, Tray and Lid sets and Others), Material Type (Paper/Paperboard, Plastic, Foam and Others), End Use (Food Service Industry, Retail, Institutional and Others), and Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets-Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the disposable meal box market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $24.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in demand for food delivery and takeaway services, driven by urbanization and change in consumer lifestyles have driven the disposable meal box market growth. Environmental sustainability is another crucial factor, which has prompted a shift toward biodegradable and compostable materials in packaging, in line with stringent regulatory requirements to reduce plastic waste. In addition, innovations in packaging technology, such as microwave-safe and leak-proof designs, have enhanced functionality and user convenience, meeting the evolving preferences of consumers for convenient meal solutions. Moreover, the customization options in packaging allow for branding opportunities and personalized customer experiences, which has contributed to further market expansion. Furthermore, the resilience of the food service industry, particularly during global health crises, highlighted the essential role of disposable meal boxes in ensuring food safety and operational continuity across various sectors.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $16.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $24.5 billion CAGR 3.6 % No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers • Rise in demand for takeout and food delivery services • Increase in adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions • Expansion of the foodservice industry Opportunities • Innovations in sustainable and biodegradable materials • Collaboration opportunities with food delivery platforms • Development of compostable packaging solutions Restraints • Environmental concerns related to plastic waste • Regulatory challenges regarding disposable packaging • Fluctuation in raw material prices

The compartmentalized boxes segment led the market in 2023

By product type, the compartmentalized boxes segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to their ability to separate different food items within a single container, offering convenience and versatility for both consumers and food service providers. These boxes cater to the increase in trend of meal customization and dietary preferences, which allows for the segregation of various dishes such as main courses, sides, and desserts without mixing flavors. They enhance food presentation and maintain portion control, which is essential in both commercial food service settings and for consumers seeking balanced and organized meal options. Moreover, compartmentalized boxes promote hygiene by preventing cross-contamination of different food items, which has made them suitable for diverse applications including takeout, delivery services, and catering events where food safety and quality are paramount concerns.

The plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023

By material type, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023. Plastic offers durability, which ensures that food remains secure during transportation and handling, which is crucial for food delivery and takeaway services. Moreover, plastic meal boxes are cost-effective to produce, which has made them economically viable for both manufacturers and consumers. The versatility of plastic disposable meal box allows for various designs and functionalities, such as microwave-safe options and compartmentalized trays, catering to diverse consumer needs. Despite environmental concerns, plastic meal boxes are favored in regions with well-established recycling infrastructure, which helps promote the reuse and sustainability of used disposable meal boxes. Thus, the widespread availability and familiarity of plastic disposable meal boxes in the market contribute to continued consumer preference for this segment globally.

The food service industry segment held the highest market share in 2023

By end use, the food service industry segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for disposable meal boxes is high in the food service industry primarily due to their convenience, hygiene benefits, and operational efficiency. In busy settings such as restaurants, cafes, and catering services, disposable meal boxes streamline operations by reducing the need for dishwashing and minimizing turnaround times between orders. In addition, these boxes offer customization options for branding and promotional purposes, enhancing customer experience and loyalty. The versatility of disposable meal boxes in accommodating several types of food and ensuring portion control further contributes to their widespread adoption across the food service industry.

The B2B segment dominated the market in 2023

By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2023. The sales of disposable meal boxes are high in B2B distribution channels primarily owing to the extensive use across institutional and commercial sectors. B2B channels serve a wide range of industries including hospitality, healthcare, catering, and food service, where disposable meal boxes are essential for maintaining hygiene standards and operational efficiency. Businesses in these sectors prefer bulk purchases of disposable meal boxes to meet the demands of catering services, food delivery, and takeaway operations. Moreover, B2B channels offer tailored solutions that cater to specific industry needs, such as custom branding options and bulk pricing discounts, which are attractive to businesses seeking to streamline procurement and reduce costs. Furthermore, the reliability, scalability, and regulatory compliance offered by B2B suppliers further drive their preference in industries where consistent quality and safety standards are essential.

North America led the market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The demand for disposable meal boxes is high in North America owing to the thriving food service industry, including restaurants, fast-food chains, and catering services, which heavily rely on convenient packaging solutions for takeaway and delivery orders. Changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for on-the-go meals also contributes to increased adoption of disposable meal box products in the region. In addition, stringent hygiene regulations and a strong emphasis on food safety further drive the need for reliable packaging that ensures cleanliness during transportation and handling. Brands such as Dart Container Corporation, Genpak LLC, Pactiv LLC, and Eco-Products, Inc. are prominent companies that cater to these demands with a range of disposable meal box solutions tailored for various food service applications. Their products feature innovations in design, materials, and functionality to meet the diverse needs of businesses and consumers across North America.

Key Players: -

TrueChoicePack (TCP)

Biopak

Dogguan Xinxie

Hefty

Huhtamaki

Guangdong Huasheng Meto.

Graphic Packaging

Natural Tableware

Xian Shangjia

Letica

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disposable meal box market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In April 2024, Graphic Packaging International introduces IntegraFlex, a hybrid paper-plastic meal box designed for optimal food freshness and recyclability to strengthen their product portfolio.

In February 2024, Novolex launched EcoCraft Mega, extra-large disposable meal boxes made from recycled paperboard to provide consumers with meal boxes for family-style takeout orders.

In December 2023, Berry Global launched Reborn, a series of meal boxes made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic to target environmentally conscious consumers.

