Preface Global: New Brands and Experiences Company Loud House Group Launches to Serve Music Artists and Superfans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Brands and experiences company Loud House Group debuts today to modernize the artist brand space while elevating the fan experience. Focused on music, culture and entertainment, the Loud House Group is working with artists and creatives to create long-term brand equity through a blend of innovative products, versatile channels and strategic partnerships. From merchandise and brands to experiences and enterprises, Loud House Group offers a suite of strategic, creative, e-commerce and distribution services.

"There is a massive opportunity to transform and modernize a multi-billion-dollar market by creating a new platform in partnership with artists and creatives obsessively focused on developing brands, products, and experiences that their fans crave," said CEO Dan Goldberg.

Based on the premise that artists and creatives deserve more opportunities and flexibility to develop their own brand universe and that superfans want the best products and experiences, Loud House Group has assembled a best-in-class leadership team to build a next-generation business that takes a 360-view of brand building.

The company was created by Preface Global in partnership with Loud House Co-Founders Lauren Wilhelm and Mike Palermo and is exiting stealth after a comprehensive research and development process.

"We are partnering with artists, supporting their connection to superfans with products they want, where they want them, and when they want them," said Wilhelm, Loud House COO. "We have developed the infrastructure to support both artists and fans and deliver an optimal merchandise experience. With strong financial capacity, the company is scaling rapidly to deliver an elevated and premium offering."

The Loud House Group leadership team comes with deep experience across brands, music and e-commerce. The founding executives are:

Chief Executive Officer Dan Goldberg is a 20-year veteran of the music industry with a focus on global commercial strategy and deal-making, merchandising, brand development and E-commerce with significant global leadership roles at Fanatics and Warner Music Group. Goldberg is based in New York.

Chief Operating Officer Lauren Wilhelm is an experienced executive with a wealth of significant strategy and operations experience, with the last decade at Amazon, building and scaling global businesses with a focus on developing scaled solutions in anticipation of customer needs. Wilhelm is based in Los Angeles.

Chief Creative Officer Mike Palermo's impressive career spans 20 years of creative leadership experience across consumer brands and experiences, including Junk Food Clothing, specializing in shaping the future of brand strategy through global franchise planning, authentic storytelling and consumer-centric solutions. Palermo is based in Los Angeles.

Managing Partner Sameer Handa has deep experience sourcing, manufacturing and distributing premium products and is a respected global supplier with the network and expertise to deliver on Loud House Group's vision. Handa is based in Los Angeles.

Executive Chairman Peter Pergola is the Founder and CEO of Preface Global, an investment firm creating value across media and entertainment through IP and enterprise opportunities. Prior to founding Preface, Pergola previously built and exited a series of consumer brands and experiences businesses.

The Loud House Group leadership team has the support of an exceptional group of advisors, including Dave Johnson, former CEO of Warner Chappell and EMI Music Publishing; Matt Signore, former president of WEA and COO of Warner Music Nashville; Tricia Biggio, Co-Founder and CEO of Invisible Universe; Bruce Nelson, retired Vice Chairman of Omnicom Group; and Paul Steele, Executive Partner at Triple 8 Management and Principal at Good Time Entertainment.

Through joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions, the company is creating a flywheel of rights, products, experiences, e-commerce, data and distribution channels supported by a tech stack that offers a full-service experience for artists and an incredible end product for superfans.

Loud House Group is a brands and experiences company putting artists first and delivering memories to superfans across the globe. Our mission is to forge lasting connections that transcend traditional fan engagement and build long-term brand equity through a dynamic blend of opportunities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Loud House Group is a portfolio company of Preface Global. Learn more at loudhouse.xyz.

