Nueva Network: Stephanie Himonidis 'Chiquibaby' to Have Exclusive Interview With Vice President Kamala Harris

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Nueva Network, the largest 100% Minority Owned & Operated Spanish-language Radio Network and Audio Content Distributor in the U.S., is excited to announce that The Chiquibaby Show, hosted by the dynamic and award-winning Stephanie Himonidis, also known as Chiquibaby, is set to have an exclusive on-air interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. This highly anticipated interview is poised to be a major broadcast event, drawing listeners from across the nation.

The Chiquibaby Show has already made waves in the U.S. Hispanic media landscape, being syndicated on over 100 Spanish-language radio stations nationwide. Earlier this year, the show broadcasted live from the White House, where Chiquibaby conducted an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during the White House's Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6, 2024.

Stephanie Himonidis, a six-time Emmy Award winner, continues to be a prominent figure in both the U.S. Hispanic market and in Mexico. Recognized for her exceptional contributions to both radio and television, Chiquibaby was recently named one of the "25 Most Powerful Women" by People en Español and one of the "2024 Most Influential Women in Radio" by Radio Ink.

As the host and executive producer of her nationally syndicated radio show and podcast, The Chiquibaby Show, Himonidis has captivated audiences with her engaging interview style and insightful discussions. In addition to her radio success, Chiquibaby hosts the celebrity entertainment news show Siéntese Quien Pueda, airing Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Univision Network. On February 1, she launched her much-anticipated YouTube show Ada y Chiqui De Show alongside her close friend Adamari Lopez, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

The Chiquibaby Show airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the Nueva Network's on-air radio stations. Don't miss the exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, airing Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service brands and agencies first. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives". NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production, branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

