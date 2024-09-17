Flushing Financial Corporation To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq-GS:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on October 24, 2024.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host the conference call on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's strategy and results for the third quarter 2024. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DyENTTHR

Conference Call Details

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DyENTTHR

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free Replay: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 3119962

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

