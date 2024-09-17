Hacienda Heights, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Burning Daily has introduced enhanced brand selection standards, underscoring its dedication to delivering safe and premium products to new and repeat clients. This stems from the countless nonprescription hemp products currently in the market without consistent oversight to ensure their purity or verify manufacturer claims.

Like herbal supplements, the hemp standards rely on manufacturers making ethical/honest claims rather than an independent party or laboratory that checks for heavy metals or contaminants. In addition, comprehending labels is made more daunting by the fact that the FDA has not approved nonprescription CBD/THC products. Thus, the consumer must research and uncover the contents or their meanings/benefits.

By tightening quality control measures, Burning Daily establishes that its brands meet the highest industry standards and product excellence, assuring clients that every purchase aligns with its values of trust and reliability. The company works with trusted suppliers and focuses on brands emphasizing transparent lab testing, fostering confidence in all products.

Burning Daily's rigorous selection process starts with choosing brands that source natural, high-quality ingredients from reputable farms and organizations that don't use harmful additives, synthetic substances, or problematic fertilizers.

Each product must undergo third-party testing for honesty as independent labs conduct extensive evaluations for pesticides, solvents, or other human/pet-sensitive elements. The company also sources products with clear and consistent labeling and certifications from trusted sources, freeing clients to consume pure, potent, and safe substances.

This ingredient and test result disclosure enables clients to make informed decisions, further solidifying Burning Daily's commitment to overall wellness. They also prefer suppliers that protect the environment through ingredient cultivation, state-of-the-art extraction techniques, energy-efficient production, and recyclable materials.

Burning Daily carries brands like 3CHI, Big High, Cali Extrax, Coastal Clouds, DAYWALKER, Exodus, Honeyroot, IYKYK, Spacegods, Mellow Fellow, Cake, Dome Wrecker, Hidden Hills, ZAZA, and more.

Clients can shop for Amanita, which blends traditional psychedelics with modern cannabinoid science, HXY-11, which mimics the metabolite produced in the liver when delta 9 THC edibles are consumed, and a wide variety of Delta 8, 9, and 10 products. Live resin, unlike traditional concentrates, captures the essence and full flavor profile of the plant at its peak freshness, boasting an unmatched potency and terpene content.

Burning Daily also has HHC, HHC-O, HXC, PHC, and THC-A/B/H/P products that can be consumed via edibles, vapes, and flowers/prerolls. Pet parents can purchase CBD pet treats that support animal health and vitality while managing discomfort, promoting calmness, and supporting inflammatory responses.

Burning Daily addresses the concerns about the lack of regulatory oversight in the cannabinoid market by prioritizing natural ingredients, third-party testing/certification, and transparency. Whether purchasing hemp products for pet care or personal use, clients can trust the company to provide lab-verified options.

Burning Daily carries and sells the highest-quality hemp products to ensure clients have an enjoyable, safe, and responsible experience as they tackle life's challenges. The qualified and experienced team is passionate about education and uses a compassionate approach to service.

