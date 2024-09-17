NEWPORT NEWS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO, commented " Once again, our expert associates executed well, going above and beyond to take care of the complex project needs of our specialist pro customers. The year finished in line with our expectations. Despite market headwinds and deflation during the year, we continued to outperform our markets, returned to volume growth, expanded gross margins and delivered solid operating margin performance. Our strong cash flow and balance sheet allow for continued investment in organic growth, sustainable dividend growth, consolidation of our fragmented markets through acquisitions and the continuation of our share repurchase program.

" Our fiscal 2025 guidance reflects modest full year growth with continued market outperformance. While we anticipate an ongoing challenging near term market environment, we will continue to invest in scale and capabilities to take advantage of multi-year structural tailwinds such as underbuilt and aging U.S. housing, non-residential large capital projects and our opportunity with the dual-trade plumbing and HVAC contractor. Our balanced business mix and ability to deploy scale locally give us confidence in our ability to outperform as our markets return to growth."

FY2025 Guidance

2025 Guidance Net sales* Low single digit growth Adjusted operating margin** 9.0% - 9.5% Interest expense $180 - $200 million Adjusted effective tax rate** ~26% Capital expenditures $400 - $450 million * Net sales guidance assumes our markets are down low single digits, inclusive of pricing slightly down for the year. We assume continued Company market outperformance and contribution from already completed acquisitions, offset in part by one fewer sales day. ** The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplementary information".

Three months ended July 31, US$ (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted Net sales 7,946 7,946 7,838 7,838 +1.4% +1.4% Gross margin 31.0% 31.0% 30.6% 30.6% +40 bps +40 bps Operating profit 811 857 782 814 +3.7% +5.3% Operating margin 10.2% 10.8% 10.0% 10.4% +20 bps +40 bps Earnings per share - diluted 2.23 2.98 2.85 2.77 (21.8)% +7.6% Adjusted EBITDA 906 858 +5.6%

Twelve months ended July 31, US$ (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted Net sales 29,635 29,635 29,734 29,734 (0.3)% (0.3)% Gross margin 30.5% 30.5% 30.4% 30.4% +10 bps +10 bps Operating profit 2,652 2,824 2,659 2,917 (0.3)% (3.2)% Operating margin 8.9% 9.5% 8.9% 9.8% Flat (30) bps Earnings per share - diluted 8.53 9.69 9.12 9.84 (6.5)% (1.5)% Adjusted EBITDA 3,015 3,105 (2.9)% Net debt(1): Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.0x (1) The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are not defined or specified under U.S. GAAP. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplementary Information."

Summary of financial results

Fourth quarter

Net sales of $7.9 billion were 1.4% ahead of last year. Organic revenue declined 0.2% and the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates was 0.1%, offset by acquisition growth of 1.7%. Weakness in certain commodity related categories drove modest overall price deflation of approximately 2%. Consequently, volumes on an organic basis were up approximately 2%.

Gross margin was 31.0%, an increase of 40 basis points over last year, driven by the value we provide to our customers as well as a decrease to our inventory reserve. Operating expenses continued to be diligently managed and we remain focused on productivity and efficiencies while investing in core capabilities for future growth.

Reported operating profit was $811 million (10.2% operating margin) was 3.7% ahead of last year. Adjusted operating profit of $857 million (10.8% adjusted operating margin) was 5.3% ahead of last year.

Reported diluted earnings per share was $2.23 (Q4 2023: $2.85), a decrease of 21.8% due to one-time, non-cash deferred tax charges arising from the new corporate structure. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.98 was 7.6% ahead of last year due to the increase in adjusted operating profit and the impact of share repurchases.

Full year

Net sales of $29.6 billion were 0.3% below last year, 2.4% lower on an organic basis with an additional 1.8% from acquisitions. An additional selling day contributed 0.4% to growth while the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates was 0.1%. Deflation during the year was approximately 2%.

Gross margin of 30.5% was 10 basis points ahead of last year. Reported operating profit was $2.7 billion (8.9% operating margin), 0.3% lower than last year. Adjusted operating profit of $2.8 billion (9.5% adjusted operating margin) was 3.2% lower than last year.

Reported diluted earnings per share was $8.53 (FY2023: $9.12), a decrease of 6.5%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.69 decreased 1.5% due to the lower adjusted operating profit, partially offset by the impact of share repurchases.

During the year we acquired ten businesses which in aggregate generate annualized revenue of approximately $400 million.

USA - fourth quarter

Net sales in the US business grew 1.3%, with an organic revenue decline of 0.2% offset by 1.5% from acquisitions.

Residential end markets, representing approximately half of US revenue, remained muted. New residential housing start and permit activity weakened during the second half of our fiscal year. Repair, maintenance and improvement ("RMI") work has also remained soft. Overall, residential revenue was flat in the fourth quarter.

Non-residential end markets, representing approximately half of US revenue, showed continued resilience with non-residential revenue growing by approximately 3% in the fourth quarter. Non-residential waterworks projects saw solid demand in the quarter with commercial and industrial revenues also growing. We continued to see solid bidding activity on large capital projects.

Adjusted operating profit of $844 million was 5.0% or $40 million ahead of last year.

We completed four acquisitions during the quarter that included Southwest Geo-Solutions, a distributor of erosion control, containment, geotextile and geogrid products which expands our Waterworks footprint in the central and southwest regions, and United Water Works, a distributor of piping and water, storm and sewer products serving the Orange County and greater Los Angeles areas in California. Additionally we acquired Gerster Equipment, an HVAC distributor in New York state, and GAR Engineering, a fire protection engineering service and design firm based out of North Carolina.

Canada - fourth quarter

Net sales grew by 2.0%, with an organic revenue decline of 1.2% and a 2.4% adverse impact from foreign exchange rates offset by a 5.6% impact from acquisitions. Similar to the US segment, non-residential end markets have been more resilient than residential end markets. Adjusted operating profit of $22 million was flat compared to prior year.

Segment overview

Three months ended July 31, Twelve months ended July 31, US$ (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net sales: USA 7,528 7,428 +1.3% 28,195 28,291 (0.3)% Canada 418 410 +2.0% 1,440 1,443 (0.2)% Total net sales 7,946 7,838 +1.4% 29,635 29,734 (0.3)% Adjusted operating profit: USA 844 804 +5.0% 2,820 2,892 (2.5)% Canada 22 22 Flat 60 76 (21.1)% Central and other costs (9 ) (12 ) (56 ) (51 ) Total adjusted operating profit 857 814 +5.3% 2,824 2,917 (3.2)%

Financial position

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA at July 31, 2024 was 1.1x and during the year we invested $0.4 billion in capital expenditures, paid $0.8 billion of dividends, invested $0.3 billion in ten acquisitions, and repurchased 3.3 million of our outstanding shares equating to $0.6 billion. We have a remaining outstanding balance of $0.9 billion under the current share repurchase program at July 31, 2024.

We have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79. The dividend will be paid on November 8, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 27, 2024. This brings the full year dividend to $3.16, a growth of 5% for the year.

There have been no other significant changes to the financial position of the Company.

Investor conference call and webcast

A call with Kevin Murphy, CEO and Bill Brundage, CFO will commence at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST) today. The call will be recorded and available on our website after the event at corporate.ferguson.com.

Dial in number US: +1 646 787 9445 UK: +44 (0) 20 3936 2999

Ask for the Ferguson call quoting 458942. To access the call via your laptop, tablet or mobile device please go to corporate.ferguson.com. If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

Analyst resources

For further information on quarterly financial breakdowns, visit corporate.ferguson.com on the Investors menu under Analysts and Resources.

Financial calendar

Q1 Results for period ending October 31, 2024 December 10, 2024 with call from 8:30 a.m. ET

Timetable for the quarterly dividend

The timetable for payment of the quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: September 27, 2024 Record date: September 27, 2024 Payment date: November 8, 2024

Further details can be found on our website corporate.ferguson.com, navigating to Investors, Shareholder Center, Dividends / Dividend History.

The completion of cross-border movements of shares between the U.K. and the U.S. is contingent upon the receiving broker identifying and acknowledging any such movements. Where a cross-border movement of shares has been initiated but not completed by the relevant dividend record date (being September 27, 2024 for this quarterly dividend), there is a risk that the dividend in respect of such shares will not be received on the dividend payment date. Accordingly, shareholders are advised not to initiate any cross-border movements of shares during the period from September 25, 2024 through September 29, 2024 inclusive.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplementary Information

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP items

This announcement contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share - diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful information to assist in understanding financial results and assessing the Company's performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses, and they are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the Board. Such non-GAAP adjustments include amortization of acquired intangible assets, discrete tax items, and any other items that are non-recurring. Non-recurring items may include various restructuring charges, gains or losses on the disposals of businesses which by their nature do not reflect primary operations, as well as certain other items deemed non-recurring in nature and/or that are not a result of the Company's primary operations. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with U.S. GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort non-recurring items, such as those described above, that may arise in the future. The variability of these items is unpredictable and may have a significant impact.

Summary of Organic Revenue

Management evaluates organic revenue as it provides a consistent measure of the change in revenue year-on-year. Organic revenue growth (or decline) is determined as the growth (or decline) in total reported revenue excluding the growth (or decline) attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, sales days, acquisitions and disposals, divided by the preceding financial year's revenue at the current year's exchange rates.

A summary of the Company's historical revenue and organic revenue growth is below:

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue Organic

Revenue Revenue Organic

Revenue Revenue Organic

Revenue Revenue Organic

Revenue Revenue Organic

Revenue USA 1.3% (0.2)% 2.2% (0.9)% (2.2)% (3.7)% (2.7)% (5.0)% (1.5)% (5.5)% Canada 2.0% (1.2)% 6.7% (0.6)% (3.7)% (3.3)% (5.0)% (3.3)% (5.1)% (2.7)% Continuing operations 1.4% (0.2)% 2.4% (0.9)% (2.2)% (3.7)% (2.8)% (4.9)% (1.7)% (5.3)%

For further details regarding organic revenue growth, visit corporate.ferguson.com on the Investors menu under Analyst Consensus and Resources.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Twelve months ended July 31, July 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $451 $584 $1,735 $1,889 Provision for income taxes 308 146 729 575 Interest expense, net 47 48 179 184 Other expense, net 5 4 9 11 Operating profit 811 782 2,652 2,659 Corporate restructurings(1) 8 - 28 - Impairments and other charges(2) - (2) - 125 Amortization of acquired intangibles 38 34 144 133 Adjusted Operating Profit 857 814 2,824 2,917 Depreciation and impairment of PP&E 42 37 162 148 Amortization and impairment of non-acquired intangibles 7 7 29 40 Adjusted EBITDA $906 $858 $3,015 $3,105 (1) For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024, corporate restructuring costs related to incremental costs in connection with establishing the new corporate structure to domicile our ultimate parent company in the United States ("the Merger"). (2) For the three months ended July 31, 2023, the benefit recorded in impairments and other charges related to a change in estimated impairment charges in connection with the closure of certain, smaller underperforming branches in the United States recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. For the twelve months ended July 31, 2023, impairments and other charges related to the $107 million in software impairment charges and $18 million in charges associated with the closure of certain smaller, underperforming branches in the United States.

Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

To assess the appropriateness of its capital structure, the Company's principal measure of financial leverage is net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The Company aims to operate with investment grade credit metrics and keep this ratio within one to two times.

Net debt

Net debt comprises bank overdrafts, bank and other loans and derivative financial instruments, excluding lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt is presented net of debt issuance costs.

As of July 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Long-term debt $ 3,774 $ 3,711 Short-term debt 150 55 Bank overdrafts(1) 1 17 Derivative liabilities 8 18 Cash and cash equivalents (571 ) (601 ) Net debt $ 3,362 $ 3,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,015 $ 3,105 Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.0x (1) Bank overdrafts are included in other current liabilities in the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS - Diluted Three months ended July 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 per share(1) per share(1) Net income $ 451 $ 2.23 $ 584 $ 2.85 Corporate restructurings(2) 8 0.04 - - Impairments and other charges(3) - - (2 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 38 0.19 34 0.17 Discrete tax adjustments(4) 114 0.56 (32 ) (0.16 ) Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments(5) (9 ) (0.04 ) (16 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted net income $ 602 $ 2.98 $ 568 $ 2.77 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 202.3 205.1

Twelve months ended July 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 per share(1) per share(1) Net income $ 1,735 $ 8.53 $ 1,889 $ 9.12 Corporate restructurings(2) 28 0.14 - - Impairments and other charges(3) - - 125 0.60 Amortization of acquired intangibles 144 0.71 133 0.64 Discrete tax adjustments(4) 101 0.49 (36 ) (0.17 ) Tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments(5) (36 ) (0.18 ) (73 ) (0.35 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,972 $ 9.69 $ 2,038 $ 9.84 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 203.5 207.2 (1) Per share on a dilutive basis. (2) For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024, corporate restructuring costs related to incremental costs in connection with the Merger. (3) For the three months ended July 31, 2023, the benefit recorded in impairments and other charges related to a change in estimated impairment charges in connection with the closure of certain, smaller underperforming branches in the United States recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. For the twelve months ended July 31, 2023, impairments and other charges related to the $107 million in software impairment charges and $18 million in charges associated with the closure of certain smaller, underperforming branches in the United States. (4) For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024, discrete tax adjustments primarily related to one-time, non-cash deferred tax charges of $137 million, resulting from the elimination of certain pre-existing U.K. tax attributes as part of the Merger, partially offset by the release of uncertain tax positions, as well as the tax treatment of certain compensation items that were not individually significant. For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2023, discrete tax adjustments primarily related to the release of uncertain tax positions following the lapse of statute of limitations, as well as adjustments in connection with amended returns. (5) For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024, the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to the amortization of acquired intangibles. For the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2023, the tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to the impairments and other charges and amortization of acquired intangibles.

Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended July 31, July 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 7,946 $ 7,838 $ 29,635 $ 29,734 Cost of sales (5,485 ) (5,436 ) (20,582 ) (20,709 ) Gross profit 2,461 2,402 9,053 9,025 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,563 ) (1,544 ) (6,066 ) (5,920 ) Impairments and other charges - 2 - (125 ) Depreciation and amortization (87 ) (78 ) (335 ) (321 ) Operating profit 811 782 2,652 2,659 Interest expense, net (47 ) (48 ) (179 ) (184 ) Other expense, net (5 ) (4 ) (9 ) (11 ) Income before income taxes 759 730 2,464 2,464 Provision for income taxes (308 ) (146 ) (729 ) (575 ) Net income $ 451 $ 584 $ 1,735 $ 1,889 Earnings per share - Basic $ 2.24 $ 2.86 $ 8.55 $ 9.15 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.23 $ 2.85 $ 8.53 $ 9.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 201.7 204.3 202.9 206.4 Diluted 202.3 205.1 203.5 207.2

Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of July 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $571 $601 Accounts receivable, net 3,602 3,597 Inventories 4,188 3,898 Prepaid and other current assets 1,020 953 Assets held for sale 29 28 Total current assets 9,410 9,077 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,752 1,595 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,565 1,474 Deferred income taxes, net 181 300 Goodwill 2,357 2,241 Other non-current assets 1,307 1,307 Total assets $16,572 $15,994 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable $3,410 $3,408 Other current liabilities 1,806 2,021 Total current liabilities 5,216 5,429 Long-term debt 3,774 3,711 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 1,198 1,126 Other long-term liabilities 768 691 Total liabilities 10,956 10,957 Total shareholders' equity 5,616 5,037 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $16,572 $15,994

Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In millions) Twelve months ended July 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,735 $ 1,889 Depreciation and amortization 335 321 Share-based compensation 49 51 Non-cash impact of impairments - 125 Changes in inventories (252 ) 607 Increase in receivables and other assets (98 ) (1 ) Changes in accounts payable and other liabilities 11 (196 ) Other operating activities 93 (69 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 1,873 2,727 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations - (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,873 2,723 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of businesses acquired, net of cash acquired (260 ) (616 ) Capital expenditures (372 ) (441 ) Other investing activities 31 3 Net cash used in investing activities (601 ) (1,054 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury shares (634 ) (908 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 17 17 Net change in debt and bank overdrafts 129 (170 ) Cash dividends (784 ) (711 ) Other financing activities (41 ) (35 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,313 ) (1,807 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41 ) (138 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (3 ) 22 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 669 785 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 625 $ 669

