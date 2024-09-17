CELUS, the leading provider of AI-powered electronics design automation solutions for developers, engineers, and component suppliers, and Edge Impulse, the leading platform for building, optimizing and deploying machine learning models and algorithms to edge devices, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of electronics design and development.

The collaboration brings together the AI-assisted, CELUS Design Platform with Edge Impulse's advanced ML development platform. The combination of the two companies' technologies streamlines the design process, enhances efficiencies, and accelerates the time to market of innovative electronic products.

"From concept to design to production, we help solve real-world problems by bringing intelligence to any device," said Adam Benzion, SVP of Business Development at Edge Impulse. "In teaming with CELUS, we are better positioned to deliver on our mandate of empowering developers by positively impacting the way electronic products are being built, bringing unprecedented levels of efficiency and innovation to the industry."

Among the key benefits of the partnership are:

Enhanced Design Automation - Leveraging the CELUS AI-driven platform, designers can automate complex tasks, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors.

Leveraging the CELUS AI-driven platform, designers can automate complex tasks, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors. Advanced Edge AI Integration - Enabling real-time AI processing at the edge, plus faster and more efficient solutions for electronics applications with Edge Impulse's technology.

Enabling real-time AI processing at the edge, plus faster and more efficient solutions for electronics applications with Edge Impulse's technology. Accelerated Time-to-Market - Combining the expertise of both companies helps clients bring their products to market more quickly, staying ahead of the competition.

Combining the expertise of both companies helps clients bring their products to market more quickly, staying ahead of the competition. Innovative Solutions - Fostering the development of new, innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

"We are excited about all of the opportunities that electronic designers and engineers will achieve from the combination of Edge Impulse's AI platform in concert with the CELUS Design Platform," said Tobias Pohl, co-founder and CEO of CELUS. "This partnership will enable us to offer clients unparalleled capabilities in electronics design, effectively enhancing collaboration, streamlining workflows and optimizing the design process for a new era of efficiency, speed and innovation."

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse streamlines the creation of AI and machine learning models for edge hardware, allowing devices to make decisions and offer insight where data is gathered. Edge Impulse's technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop production-ready solutions in weeks instead of years. Powerful automations make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices from MCUs to CPUs to GPUs. Used by health and wearable organizations like Tunstall, Know Labs, and NOWATCH, industrial organizations like TKE and Lexmark, as well as top silicon vendors and over 100,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted ML platform for enterprises and developers alike. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917935468/en/

Contacts:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424