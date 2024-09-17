GC Aesthetics (GCA), a leading medical technology company committed to advancing women's health through innovative aesthetic and reconstructive breast solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the YOUTHLY brand in China, featuring its latest breast implant innovations: PERLE, Luna XT, and the latest version of The Round Collection, 100% filled.

In an exclusive partnership with G&S Group, YOUTHLY-handmade in France and the UK-will offer premium silicone breast implants to women and plastic surgeons across China.

China, the second-largest market in the world, has been a strategic focus for GC Aesthetics in recent years. The aesthetics market is projected to grow by 15% annually, reaching a staggering 200 billion yuan ($27.6 billion). GCA is proud to support and offer its innovative, high-quality solutions dedicated to women's aesthetics healthcare (augmentation and reconstruction).

The YOUTHLY portfolio-The Round Collection 100% filled, PERLE, and Luna XT-caters to a range of patient needs, from natural and soft appearances to fuller, bolder looks.

The Round Collection 100% filled is GCA's best-seller globally, with a proven high patient satisfaction rate backed by 10 years of clinical data.

PERLE-newly launched in Europe and Latin America-has embedded GCA's 40+ years of experience, offering a unique, soft, and natural breast implant with proven safety and efficacy based on an initial 3-year study.

Luna XT introduces a state-of-the-art option for women undergoing breast reconstruction, featuring a unique combination of a microtextured surface, highly cohesive silicone gel, and a high-performance shell for optimal, natural results.

Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GC Aesthetics, stated: "Through the YOUTHLY brand, GCA wants to propose multiple innovative alternatives to Chinese plastic surgeons and patients. My goal is to continue investing and offering premium solutions that are aligned with our commitment to patients and surgeons: 'A Confident Choice for Life,' covered by a unique lifetime warranty. We're excited for the future and will soon launch YOUTHLY across the Asia-Pacific region."

