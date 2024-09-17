DOLFINES: Change in par value

Montigny Le Bretonneux, September 17, 2024

CHANGE IN THE PAR VALUE OF THE SHARE

EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER 19, 2024

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of DOLFINES held on September 16, Euronext indicates, in a notice issued on September 17, that the effective date of the change in the par value of the DOLFINES share on Euronext Growth Paris from €0.01 to €0.00028 is set for September 19, 2024.

Indicative timetable of the main stages of the financial restructuring:

September 16 Shareholders' Meeting deciding on the reduction of the share capital and authorising the reverse stock split



Board of Directors implementing the Share Consolidation September 19 Effectiveness of the division of par value From October 7 to November 5 Share consolidation period During November Reserved capital increase

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking information. These are likely to be affected by factors, known and unknown, that are difficult to predict and beyond the control of DOLFINES, which may cause results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or predicted by the Company's statements.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2tsY8pmZG7FyWxykpdrbWaVa2iWk5TGmmKenGVwZpaVbmqWnW6XbZzKZnFonGhn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87731-dolfines_pr_modification-of-par-value_sept2024.pdf