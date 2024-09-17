Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding's Smart Salem centers break a new attendance record by crossing the threshold of 900 medical tests in one day

  • Smart Salem breaks a new daily record of medical tests on Monday 16th of September
  • The centers conducted 884 Medical Fitness tests and 35 Wellness tests i.e. a combined number of 919 tests
  • Smart Salem is growing strongly, driven by increasing test volumes despite the temporary closure of the City Walk medical center

Paris, September 17, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces a new daily record in September 2024 for its Smart Salem subsidiary.

Following strong volume growth in H1 2024 (+23% compared with 2023, despite the closing and renovation of the City Walk center since the floods of April 2024), Smart Salem breaks a new daily attendance record by performing 919 tests on Monday 16th of September, compared with an average of 701 on Mondays since the beginning of the year, an increase of +31%.

The major strategic actions implemented by the Group to consolidate Smart Salem's growth since 2023 (new centers, diversification of services and tests, strengthening of marketing and sales capabilities) are therefore confirming their very positive impact, and indicate that Klea Holding's activities in the United Arab Emirates will continue to enjoy a very dynamic growth during the second half of 2024.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "We are glad to set a new daily attendance record for Smart Salem and crossing the symbolic mark of 900 tests in 1 day. With the upcoming reopening of our City Walk center in October, we are confident that we will see further growth for the end of 2024."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87719-alklh-cp-daily-record-eng.pdf

