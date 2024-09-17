Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 18:26 Uhr
HLX+ Streaming Channel Launches on expandi TV for Hispanic Heritage Month

"Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción" to Empower U.S. Hispanic/Latino Communities

Bridging the Gap Between Opportunity and Progress

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / expandi TV is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking streaming channel, HLX+, which will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the premiere of its inaugural eight-part series, "Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción." This bilingual platform is dedicated to empowering the underserved, underrecognized, and underrepresented U.S. Hispanic/Latino community. By providing access to vital resources and fostering meaningful conversations, HLX+ aims to accelerate the positive impact our communities have in shaping culture and building a more prosperous America.

"HLX+ Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción" will highlight The Board, Regional Presidents, and a dedicated team of professionals committed to bridging the gap between opportunity and progress. The series focuses on five critical areas, referred to as The Bridges:

- Education

- Health & Wellness

- Entrepreneurship & Economic Progress

- Representation and Gender Equity

- Culture, Arts & Entertainment

"We're excited to launch the HLX+ Streaming Channel on expandi TV, reflecting our commitment to diversity and empowerment," said Camille Garick, CEO of expandi TV. "With HLX+, we're building connections and fostering inclusion. The HLX+ Masterclass will feature diverse voices that unite communities and inspire progress."

Nancy Rosado Santiago, CEO of HLX+, added, "Through the HLX+ streaming channel, we are committed to providing insights, advocacy, and impactful opportunities that empower our communities to take charge of their futures. It is all about building today for a better tomorrow."

In this inaugural series, Region Presidents will share their expertise aligned with The Bridges:

- Pam Covarrubias, West Coast President, will discuss Gender Equity, as featured on the Top 10 Latino Podcast, Cafe con Pam.

- Santiago Herrera, Southeast President, will explore how HLX+ integrates entrepreneurship with access, resources, and opportunities.

- Silvia Eliat, Northeast President, will offer tips and best practices for building financial freedom.

- Jesse Martinez, Southwest President, will discuss *Dia de Los Techies* and the importance of Education in creating opportunities for Latinos in Tech.

- Marcia Moreno, Midwest President, will share insights on Representation and the secrets to success with 100 Latinos of Cleveland.

The Board will also contribute valuable insights:

- Paola Gutierrez will share best practices from her 27 years in journalism.

-Jerónimo Escudero will discuss the significance of Education across all Bridges.

-Andy Checo will provide advice on entering the world of U.S. Hispanic Public Relations.

At HLX+, our focus is on actionable outcomes that resonate within our communities through three key pillars:

- Insights: We co-create safe spaces, serving as a trusted national network providing cultural insights that generate valuable perspectives for U.S. Hispanics.

- Advocacy: We are dedicated to representing and advocating for the Latino community, illuminating challenges faced by local communities and industries that hinder progress.

-Impact: HLX+ aims to be the center of access to opportunities for Latino progress, creating avenues for advancement and access to opportunity.

Join us in celebrating the launch of the HLX+ Streaming Channel and the exciting debut of "Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción."

Sign up for a 30-day FREE TRIAL, use code HLXPLUS2024, on www.expandi.tv

About expandi TV:

expandi TV is a groundbreaking streaming network transforming the personal development coaching industry. We provide coaches with a global platform to share their expertise and connect with audiences eager for growth. With a diverse library covering wellness, mindset, life balance, and more, expandi TV fosters a community where passion meets purpose. Visit: www.expandi.tv Follow: @expanditv

About HLX+:

HLX+ is a National network of volunteers working together to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Hispanic community. Through inspiring stories, cultural showcases, educational resources, and spotlights on success, HLX+ aims to promote unity, understanding, and recognition during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond.

Visit: www.hlxplus.org Follow: @hlxplus @hlxplusfamilia

Press Contacts

expandi TV: Camille Garick, press@expanditv.com

HLX+: Nancy Rosado Santiago, hola@hlxplus.org

SOURCE: expandi TV



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
