HLX+ Streaming Channel Launches on expandi TV for Hispanic Heritage Month

"Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción" to Empower U.S. Hispanic/Latino Communities
Bridging the Gap Between Opportunity and Progress
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / expandi TV is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking streaming channel, HLX+, which will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the premiere of its inaugural eight-part series, "Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción." This bilingual platform is dedicated to empowering the underserved, underrecognized, and underrepresented U.S. Hispanic/Latino community. By providing access to vital resources and fostering meaningful conversations, HLX+ aims to accelerate the positive impact our communities have in shaping culture and building a more prosperous America.
"HLX+ Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción" will highlight The Board, Regional Presidents, and a dedicated team of professionals committed to bridging the gap between opportunity and progress. The series focuses on five critical areas, referred to as The Bridges:
- Education
- Health & Wellness
- Entrepreneurship & Economic Progress
- Representation and Gender Equity
- Culture, Arts & Entertainment
"We're excited to launch the HLX+ Streaming Channel on expandi TV, reflecting our commitment to diversity and empowerment," said Camille Garick, CEO of expandi TV. "With HLX+, we're building connections and fostering inclusion. The HLX+ Masterclass will feature diverse voices that unite communities and inspire progress."
Nancy Rosado Santiago, CEO of HLX+, added, "Through the HLX+ streaming channel, we are committed to providing insights, advocacy, and impactful opportunities that empower our communities to take charge of their futures. It is all about building today for a better tomorrow."
In this inaugural series, Region Presidents will share their expertise aligned with The Bridges:
- Pam Covarrubias, West Coast President, will discuss Gender Equity, as featured on the Top 10 Latino Podcast, Cafe con Pam.
- Santiago Herrera, Southeast President, will explore how HLX+ integrates entrepreneurship with access, resources, and opportunities.
- Silvia Eliat, Northeast President, will offer tips and best practices for building financial freedom.
- Jesse Martinez, Southwest President, will discuss *Dia de Los Techies* and the importance of Education in creating opportunities for Latinos in Tech.
- Marcia Moreno, Midwest President, will share insights on Representation and the secrets to success with 100 Latinos of Cleveland.
The Board will also contribute valuable insights:
- Paola Gutierrez will share best practices from her 27 years in journalism.
-Jerónimo Escudero will discuss the significance of Education across all Bridges.
-Andy Checo will provide advice on entering the world of U.S. Hispanic Public Relations.
At HLX+, our focus is on actionable outcomes that resonate within our communities through three key pillars:
- Insights: We co-create safe spaces, serving as a trusted national network providing cultural insights that generate valuable perspectives for U.S. Hispanics.
- Advocacy: We are dedicated to representing and advocating for the Latino community, illuminating challenges faced by local communities and industries that hinder progress.
-Impact: HLX+ aims to be the center of access to opportunities for Latino progress, creating avenues for advancement and access to opportunity.
Join us in celebrating the launch of the HLX+ Streaming Channel and the exciting debut of "Masterclass: La Serie de Introducción."
Sign up for a 30-day FREE TRIAL, use code HLXPLUS2024, on www.expandi.tv
About expandi TV:
expandi TV is a groundbreaking streaming network transforming the personal development coaching industry. We provide coaches with a global platform to share their expertise and connect with audiences eager for growth. With a diverse library covering wellness, mindset, life balance, and more, expandi TV fosters a community where passion meets purpose. Visit: www.expandi.tv Follow: @expanditv
About HLX+:
HLX+ is a National network of volunteers working together to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Hispanic community. Through inspiring stories, cultural showcases, educational resources, and spotlights on success, HLX+ aims to promote unity, understanding, and recognition during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond.
Visit: www.hlxplus.org Follow: @hlxplus @hlxplusfamilia
Press Contacts
expandi TV: Camille Garick, press@expanditv.com
HLX+: Nancy Rosado Santiago, hola@hlxplus.org
SOURCE: expandi TV
View the original press release on accesswire.com