Sinch AB: Sinch Partners with Singtel to Launch First RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Service in Singapore

Partnership Helps Enterprises to Elevate Customer Engagement with Secure and Branded Messaging Solutions

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has partnered with Singtel, Asia's leading communications technology group, to become the first provider to enable Rich Communication Services (RCS) for businesses in Singapore. Sinch and Singtel are now offering businesses an advanced platform to connect with customers through secure and branded messaging directly in their native mobile inboxes.

"RCS brings branded, interactive messaging to the forefront, enabling businesses to engage with their customers in dynamic new ways," said Wendy Johnstone, Sinch's Executive Vice President, APAC. "With over 15 years of building the best super network and strong partnerships with Google and mobile operators globally, we are excited to usher in this new era of messaging. Apple starting the roll out of support for RCS with the release of iOS 18 this week only increases our excitement. Today marks the starting point for making RCS a global, ubiquitous, rich, conversational channel for businesses in Singapore to communicate with their customers and users, on all devices. What a week to announce this partnership with Singtel."

RCS Business Messaging enhances traditional SMS with branded messages, rich and interactive features, and advanced analytics such as read receipts. Businesses can build trust with their customers thanks to messages coming from a verified sender agent over a secure channel.

"Customers are used to personalized and interactive communication across mobile platforms and seek to engage businesses in the same way. With RCS messaging, enterprises can offer richer and more immersive experiences that integrate seamlessly into consumers' digital lifestyle which helps them to build a stronger relationship with their customers and their brand. Through this partnership with Sinch, we aim to help businesses in Singapore increase customer satisfaction, foster brand loyalty, and stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape," said Terence Lai, VP of Digitalization, Products and Partnerships at Singtel.

Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud enables businesses to harness the full potential of RCS through its comprehensive APIs, intuitive RCS campaign builder, and integrations with platforms, including Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Zapier. For businesses looking to transition from SMS to RCS with minimal effort, Sinch offers RCS Upscale, a solution that offers an easy transition while maintaining SMS as a backup channel, ensuring uninterrupted communication.

Singapore is the first South-East Asian country Sinch is offering RBM services to. Companies across various sectors such as banking, logistics, and retail in the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, India, and other countries are already leveraging Sinch's RCS Business Messaging solutions to enhance customer engagement.

