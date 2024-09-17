New to The Street, a leading televised and digital media platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Shopify Media Package, designed specifically for established Shopify merchants.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / New to The Street Unveils Exclusive Media Package for Established Shopify Merchants Seeking Premier Exposure

Nasdaq

New to The Street, a leading televised and digital media platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Shopify Media Package, designed specifically for established Shopify merchants. This tailored media package provides unparalleled visibility across premium media channels and iconic advertising spaces, giving qualified merchants a unique opportunity to expand their reach.

The package includes placements on New to The Street's Fox Business, broadcast as sponsored programming nationwide along with YouTube exposure and even Times Square billboards. Merchants who have been registered with Shopify for at least 90 days are invited to apply for this comprehensive promotional opportunity.

Key Features of the Shopify Media Package:

Fox Business Sponsored Interview:

Merchants will be featured in an in-depth 5-6 minute interview aired on Fox Business as part of New to The Street's sponsored program. The segment will showcase their brand, business journey, and product offerings, reaching 95.2 million households nationwide.

YouTube Feature & Hosting:

The interview will be promoted to over 1,500,000 plus subscribers on New to The Street's YouTube channel for 30 days and then hosted indefinitely. Merchants will retain full reuse rights to the content, enabling them to leverage the video across their own marketing channels.

Global Press Release:

A global press release will be distributed for each interview, promoting the feature across key media outlets worldwide to maximize brand visibility.

Times Square Billboard Feature:

Shopify merchants will also be featured on the New to The Street billboards in Times Square, with 15-second ad rotations running weekly, placing their brand in front of millions of passersby in one of the world's most iconic advertising locations.

Eligibility:

To qualify, merchants must have been registered on Shopify for a minimum of 90 days and must have an active online store.

Apply Now:

Interested Shopify merchants are encouraged to apply by contacting Monica at monica@NewtoTheStreet.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a prominent media platform that provides both emerging brands and publicly traded companies with extensive exposure through broadcast television, digital content, and global press coverage. With a presence on major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, New to The Street has become a trusted platform for companies to share their stories with millions of viewers.

For more information, visit www.newtothestreet.com.

Media Contact:

Monica

New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to TheStreet

