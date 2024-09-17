Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
MD Clarity Unveils Major Expansion of Its Contract Modeling Module to Empower Providers in Payer Negotiations

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / MD Clarity, a leading provider of revenue optimization software, today announced the launch of a major expansion of its contract modeling module. This offering empowers healthcare providers to proactively model the financial impact of proposed payer contract changes, facilitating optimal reimbursement and revenue capture.



The complexities of payer contracts and the pressure to act quickly often leaves providers at a disadvantage during negotiations. MD Clarity's contract modeling module addresses this challenge by enabling providers to:

  • Model potential payer contract rate changes: Simulate the impact of proposed contract modifications on revenue, allowing for informed decision-making during negotiations.

  • Empower data-driven negotiations: Justify improved rates and terms with data, improving provider negotiating leverage with payers.

  • Optimize revenue: Assess payer reimbursement patterns to strategically negotiate contract proposals, maximizing reimbursement and financial performance.

"We are thrilled to announce this substantial expansion of our contract modeling module. Today's release amplifies our sophisticated modeling capabilities by giving users direct access to the tools for configuring scenarios," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "This powerful functionality equips providers with the data they need to confidently navigate payer negotiations and secure optimal contract terms. By proactively modeling the financial impact of proposed rate changes, providers can make decisions that drive revenue growth and better financial health."

MD Clarity's contract modeling module is seamlessly integrated into its revenue optimization software, providing a unified and efficient workflow for managing payer contracts and optimizing revenue capture. The module's intuitive interface and robust analytics capabilities enable providers to easily model various contract negotiation scenarios, identify potential risks and opportunities, and make data-driven decisions that maximize cash flow.

With the expansion of its contract modeling module, MD Clarity continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering healthcare providers with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in today's complex healthcare landscape.

Contact Information
David Freeman
Director of Strategy
david.freeman@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
