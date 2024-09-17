Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
Foundation Software Unveils New Payment Processing Tool for Invoicing

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Foundation Software, LLC, the #1 provider of construction software and services, has partnered with Basys, a leader in payment solutions, to create an integrated digital invoicing tool.

FOUNDATION® Pay Receivables, powered by Basys, introduces an innovative new payment solution that empowers FOUNDATION accounting software users to seamlessly send digital invoices to their customers. The customer can then easily pay these invoices securely from anywhere, with immediate processing of cash receipts - streamlining the collection cycle significantly.

FOUNDATION® Pay Receivables is part of Foundation Software's overall commitment to further enhance construction management for their users, and CEO Mike Ode is excited to see how this partnership will further transform and improve construction offices.

"One of our main priorities is to create exceptional client experiences through our products and services," said Ode. "And with this new integration, we're not only able to help our clients get their cash quicker but also eliminate the back and forth of going between the payment processing system and the accounting program, keeping everything under one roof."

Going forward, the Foundation team will continue to expedite the speed to cash. Ode stated, "We're keeping everything transparent, no hidden costs, and the portal is really intuitive so our clients can definitely get up and running quickly. They'll get paid much faster."

FOUNDATION® Pay Receivables is now available as an add-on feature. For more information, contact info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

