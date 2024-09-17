AVOXI Joins Genesys Ascend Partner Program to Enhance Cloud Contact Center Voice for Multinational Enterprises

AVOXI Platform Integration Means Expanded Reach, Greater Intelligence and Increased Efficiency for Genesys Customers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / AVOXI, a global leader in cloud voice software for contact centers, today announced its partnership with Genesys?, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration. As an Ascend Partner, AVOXI will deploy its market-leading cloud voice software platform to enhance voice connectivity and operational efficiency for Genesys customers worldwide, providing them with tools to better connect with and serve their customers in over 150 countries.

This partnership reinforces AVOXI's commitment to supporting multinational enterprises in overcoming the challenges of managing contact center voice infrastructure across diverse geographies. By leveraging AVOXI's global cloud software-based voice, Genesys customers can ensure high-quality conversations for their clients, no matter where they operate.

"As many organizations transition agents to a cloud-based contact center solution, AVOXI's out-of-the-box integration enables Genesys customers to simultaneously shift their voice infrastructure fully to the cloud and consolidate their provider landscape," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO of AVOXI. "This partnership will provide access to AVOXI's innovative software platform that brings automation, intelligence and visibility to contact center voice that was previously not possible."

Genesys empowers organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. With AI-powered experience orchestration, Genesys makes it possible for organizations to seamlessly coordinate technology, interactions and touchpoints so they can deliver superior end-to-end experiences at scale.

Through this partnership, AVOXI will empower Genesys customers to utilize its SaaS platform, offering transparency and simplicity from procurement and management analytics, call quality insights, number testing and more. Furthermore, customers can leverage out-of-the-box configuration tools to integrate Genesys with AVOXI in minutes.

AVOXI's flexible, scalable cloud voice solutions allow enterprises to streamline their transition voice to the cloud, complement Genesys calling plans, and maintain high call quality across all operations. By integrating AVOXI with Genesys via SIP, organizations gain expanded coverage, lower costs, and enhance call quality.

As a Genesys Ascend Partner, AVOXI is committed to supporting the digital transformation journeys of businesses worldwide. Together, AVOXI and Genesys are driving innovation in customer experience.

Organizations interested in learning more about AVOXI and its Genesys partnership this fall can learn more at several events:

On September 24, 2024, AVOXI will present its cloud voice solutions for contact centers at Genesys Xperience EMEA North in Amsterdam.

The following day, September 25, AVOXI will join the Xperience 2024 roadshow in Toronto, connecting with industry leaders to discuss the future of customer and employee experiences.

On November 27-28, AVOXI will participate in the Call & Contact Centre Expo in London, engaging with professionals to explore the latest innovations in global voice for the contact center.

For more information about AVOXI's global voice solutions for Genesys contact centers, visit www.avoxi.com.

