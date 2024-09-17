FedEx Corporation: FedEx Headquarters Giving: Promoting Equal Opportunity and Economic Growth in Memphis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

Our opportunity

$96b Greater Memphis GDP is $96b and growing faster than much of the U.S.1

50k Memphis aims to add 50k new quality jobs by 20302

5th Memphis' poverty rate of 21.4% is 5th highest in the nation among cities with 500k+ population3

Our strategy

Our work is focused on helping more Memphians have an equal chance to participate in our city's education system and workforce to achieve financial stability. Alongside innovative nonprofits, we are investing in the inclusive economic growth we believe is essential to our city's future. Through the dedication of team member time and expertise, and focused efforts to address both short-term critical needs and long-term social challenges, we are committed to being a part of the solution for a more prosperous and equitable Memphis.

1 "Total Gross Domestic Product for Memphis, TN-MS-AR (MSA)." Federal Reserve Bank of St. Lous, (2023).

2 "Prosper Memphis 2030." Greater Memphis Chamber, (2023).

3 "While Overall Poverty in Memphis Dipped, Child Poverty Rates Remain Flat, New Data Shows." Commercial Appeal, September 21, 2023.

Creating a safe place for young people to connect, raise their voices, and catalyze community change

BRIDGES offers a safe haven for youth in Memphis to unite, advocate, and foster positive change in their community. Many young people in Memphis face limited access to life skills and opportunities to engage in community problem-solving. With support from FedEx, BRIDGES aims to cultivate capable leaders who reflect the city's rich diversity of cultural, religious, racial, and socioeconomic residents. Serving 3,000 students, BRIDGES emphasizes helping participants step out of comfort zones, embrace diversity, and develop skills like problem solving, decision-making, and communications.

Breaking economic barriers: how Hire Local is reshaping futures for Memphians

Hire Local is an innovative local workforce development program established by the Memphis Medical District Collaborative that connects Medical District employers seeking local talent to Medical District residents seeking employment opportunities. With one in three Memphians making less than a living wage, support for residents to access quality jobs is critical to fighting poverty in our headquarters city. With support from FedEx, Hire Local works with employers like Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Baptist Memorial Hospital to provide participants with job shadowing and interviews for roles with a clear career path. In 2023, MMDC placed 43 Memphians in new hospital careers.

I was in a low place in my life, feeling hopeless…I completed this class feeling seen, heard, and proud of who I am. Terrica Hire

Local Graduate

FedEx earned the Volunteer Memphis Corporate Impact Award

Leadership Memphis/Volunteer Memphis recognized FedEx for our commitment to volunteerism and to making a positive impact in our community. This award is given to organizations that exemplify excellence and those that create innovative volunteer programs to encourage employees and the public to donate their time to making a difference.

Caring for one another with dignity and joy

FedEx is proud to support Church Health, a Memphis-based nonprofit, that makes the highest quality health care accessible to more Memphians so everyone - regardless of income - can live their life with dignity and joy. For over 36 years, Church Health has offered medical, dental, eye care, and more to those facing economic challenges. In 2023, the organization aided 12,800 unique patients, conducted 2,300 nutrition classes, and performed 32,000 dental procedures, all made possible by a team of 1,000 volunteer medical professionals.

Building a better tomorrow

FedEx supports Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis to provide affordable housing in Shelby and Fayette counties. In 2023, FedEx volunteers contributed 1,537 hours (valued at $43,220) and helped construct four homes in the Memphis area. Team members also donated time to help organize merchandise and enhance operations at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, where sale of new and gently used items helps generate more funding to support Memphis Habitat's work.

1,537 hours of volunteer time

Read more

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com