An Expanded Range of Steering Wheels, Shifters, and Handbrake Allows greater customization across all racing styles.

LOGI PLAY-Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today at Logi Play the new Racing Series, marking an important milestone in Logitech G's simulation racing heritage. The Racing Series brings unprecedented innovation and customization to drivers, letting them fine-tune their gear setup and equipment levels to match their driving style.

"We've heard from numerous sim racers that their setup should mirror the car they're driving, whether it's tackling gravel in a rally car, drifting with burning rubber, or navigating an open-wheeler with precision," said Richard Neville, head of SIM product engineering, Logitech G. "Each of these disciplines requires distinct steering input styles to achieve peak performance and the best feel, which is why the steering wheel shapes in these vehicles vary greatly. We developed the RS system specifically for motorsport enthusiasts who want to play their way."

Sim racers' expectations are primarily driven by the desire to replicate the feeling of a real-world car. This encompasses the steering wheel and additional controls such as shifting and handbrakes. Additionally, sim racers want the flexibility to upgrade their system as needed or as their budget permits. They may seek to purchase specific components to achieve particular goals, whether attaining a certain torque level in their wheel, selecting a specific steering wheel shape, or ensuring compatibility across multiple platforms with a single device.

Each component in the Racing Series is designed to the same highest quality and performance standards, providing drivers with the equipment choices and customization options to create a truly cutting-edge racing experience that replicates the demands of real-world racing.

All Racing Series products are compatible with Pro Series racing products, with select items offering backward compatibility with G Series wheels through the Logitech G Racing Adapter. This expands opportunities for drivers while maintaining our legacy of precision, providing a gateway to unmatched racing experiences.

The new Racing Series consists of the following new products:

The Logitech G RS Wheel Hub

Engineered for compatibility on PC/console and versatility across racing disciplines, the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub pairs seamlessly with any Logitech G Direct Drive Base, accommodating single, double, or triple-platform setups.

The RS Wheel Hub features a user-friendly quick-release mechanism, ensuring an ultra-secure, friction-free fit for your steering wheels. It supports both Racing Series and Logitech G x MOMO steering wheels.

The adjustable gear shifters can be customized in width to fit different wheel rim sizes and are removable when using the RS Wheel Hub with Logitech G's RS Shifter Handbrake. Additionally, you can enhance your sim racing experience with customizable RGB rev lights, allowing you to adjust light patterns, direction, and color through G HUB software.

As our most versatile steering wheel hub, the RS Wheel Hub is designed to elevate your sim racing experience to new heights.

The Logitech G RS Track Wheel

The ultimate tool for track racing, the Logitech G RS Track Wheel is engineered to meet the demands of long races. It combines ergonomically sculpted TPE material with lightweight, low-carbon aluminum. This design ensures enhanced ventilation, comfort, and grip, even at high speeds over extended periods.

The TPE material, uniquely sculpted with a custom microtexture dot pattern, provides breathability and improved traction. This results in a wheel that molds to your hands, offering exceptional synergy between you and the on-screen action for increased confidence at high speeds.

Crafted to maximize lifespan, the RS Track Wheel maintains peak performance without compromise.

The RS Track Wheel easily attaches to the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, with bolts and a hex key included.

The Logitech G RS Round Wheel

Designed to maintain maximum control during rapid wheel rotation, the Logitech G RS Round Wheel helps drivers dominate the track. The wheel is crafted with high-performance silicone leather and low-carbon aluminum. The material choice maximizes its lifespan and reduces environmental impact without compromising performance.

High-performance silicone leather offers a premium feel, while the intuitive, fuller grip profile provides optimal handling through hairpin corners or turns. The result is a wheel that conforms to your hands for unparalleled synergy between you and the action on-screen.

The RS Round Wheel attaches to the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, with bolts hex key included.

The Logitech G RS QR Adapter

The Logitech G RS QR Adapter prioritizes compatibility, allowing you to pair it with nearly any 70mm or 50.8mm PCD front- or rear-mounting aftermarket steering wheel, including those from renowned racing wheel manufacturer MOMO. It connects to any compatible Logitech G Direct Drive base on a PC and features quick-release functionality, enabling easy wheel swaps from race to race. Use a single adapter with all your wheels to switch them out in seconds.

The adapter, made of high-quality aluminum, is designed to enhance TRUEFORCE feedback responsiveness while reducing weight. It delivers more detailed feedback for quicker reactions and improved lap times.

The Logitech G RS Shifter Handbrake

Enhance your sim racing experience with precise control through its 2-in-1 mode switching and G HUB software tuning. Seamlessly switch between the sequential shifter and handbrake functions without needing any tools, and fine-tune your shifter's actuation point and handbrake response curve for ultimate accuracy.

Designed to endure all driving styles, the RS Shifter Handbrake features versatile mounting options, a durable steel core table clamp, and a height-adjustable handle. You need to only focus on perfecting your line control.

For an even more immersive experience, add a second RS Shifter Handbrake. This setup delivers peak performance across all racing disciplines with dedicated sequential shifting and handbrake capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Racing Series is available on September 17th, 2024 (or over the following weeks, depending on region) at LogitechG.com. Expected USD MSRP:

RS Shifter Handbrake $149.99

RS Wheel Hubs $129.99 (PC)* $149.99 (Xbox/PC)*

RS Track Wheel $69.99

RS Round Wheel $69.99

RS QR Adapter $59.99

*Both versions of the RS Wheel Hub will function on other platforms, depending on the compatibility of the Wheel Base they are attached to.

