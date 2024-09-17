The new PRO Series Gear features two new mice, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX and PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, along with a new keyboard, the PRO X TKL RAPID

LOGI PLAYLogitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), announced at Logi PLAY the launch of its latest PRO Series gear, designed to meet the demands of elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. The new lineup includes the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard.

Logitech G announced at Logi PLAY the launch of its latest PRO Series gear, including the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We pour a lot into our PRO Series products, focusing on innovations that deliver immediate performance gains by forming deep partnerships with pros to meet their exacting needs. This research and design practice not only allows us to identify and create product breakthroughs but also serves as a performance test bed that ultimately serves the entire gaming community," said Chris Pate, Head of PRO Series Product Development at Logitech G. "With our new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, our new ambidextrous PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, and our first magnetic analog rapid trigger keyboard, the PRO X TKL RAPID, we're meeting gamers' needs for the highest performance gear possible."

Over the past three years, Logitech G has worked with hundreds of professional esports athletes to create the next generation of PRO Series gear. These new products, combined with the current line-up of PRO Series gear, offer players the shape, playstyle, and functionality choices they need to find the best fit for them. Players can also feel confident that as a PRO Series product, each guarantees the highest level of performance across mice and keyboards. The newest additions to the PRO Series include:

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX: The Asymmetrical Gaming Sharpshooter

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is the cornerstone of our new releases, featuring a brand-new, asymmetrical, right-handed design developed with feedback from professional gamers in titles like Counter-Strike and Valorant. This mouse is not just about ergonomics; it's a technological powerhouse.

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology : Upgraded to support 8kHz polling, delivering ultra-fast and responsive performance.

: Upgraded to support 8kHz polling, delivering ultra-fast and responsive performance. HERO 2 Sensor : Re-engineered from the ground up to help achieve 8kHz polling, this sensor now offers unmatched tracking performance with speeds over 888 inches per second and acceleration over 88G.

: Re-engineered from the ground up to help achieve 8kHz polling, this sensor now offers unmatched tracking performance with speeds over 888 inches per second and acceleration over 88G. LIGHTFORCE Switches : Combines optical sensing for instant actuation and reliability with a mechanical component for a satisfying click and low power consumption.

: Combines optical sensing for instant actuation and reliability with a mechanical component for a satisfying click and low power consumption. Sustainability: Manufactured with up to 55% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic, significantly reducing its carbon impact.

DEX is a specialized right-handed tool that many pro players have asked us to add to the PRO Series portfolio. As with our PRO Series gear, DEX has been a multi-year development cycle, working with hundreds of elite esports athletes to meet their specific needs.

"The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX feels like an extension of my hand, and that kind of comfort is crucial in high-stakes matches," said Nikola "NiKo" Kovac, G2 Esports, Counter-Strike 2. "DEX delivers on the quality, precision, and speed that I told Logitech I need to win."

PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED: An Upgrade to the Iconic PRO Wireless

In addition to launching a brand new right-handed PRO gaming mouse, we have taken the opportunity to launch the Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED. The new PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED takes the original ambidextrous design of the PRO Wireless gaming mouse to the next level with state-of-the-art components and performance enhancements. This is an evolution of an esports icon featuring the latest LIGHTSPEED and HERO 2 updates.

"If you are a fan of ambidextrous mice, the G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is definitely the one I recommend!" said Evan "evv" De Couto, FlyQuest RED, Valorant. "It's such a fast and responsive mouse, and its shape is effortless to hold, which makes adjusting to your targets more precise and simple."

PRO X TKL RAPID: The First Pro Grade Rapid Trigger Keyboard

The PRO X TKL RAPID is Logitech G's debut magnetic analog keyboard, offering adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality. These features empower professionals to execute movements and commands with exceptional speed and precision. The keyboard's actuation points and rapid trigger settings can be adjusted instantly without software, making it ideal for esports pros who must configure new hardware on systems where software installation isn't allowed.

"I've tested many analog keyboards out there, but what sets the PRO X TKL RAPID apart is how Logitech truly listened to my input," said Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov, G2 Esports, Counter-Strike 2. "They took the time to understand what I needed in a keyboard and made sure those features were reflected in the final product."

Key features include:

Magnetic Analog Switches : Custom designed by Logitech G engineers to have industry-leading response linearity, these switches feature adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger capability for precise and swift movements.

: Custom designed by Logitech G engineers to have industry-leading response linearity, these switches feature adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger capability for precise and swift movements. Key Priority : Logitech G's easy-to-use implementation of Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions (SOCD) resolution, this G HUB feature gives players more precision, speed, and control over in-game movement by assigning one or more pairs of keys to measure and compare actions, such as travel distance, last press, and neutral or absolute priority.

: Logitech G's easy-to-use implementation of Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions (SOCD) resolution, this G HUB feature gives players more precision, speed, and control over in-game movement by assigning one or more pairs of keys to measure and compare actions, such as travel distance, last press, and neutral or absolute priority. On-the-Fly Configuration : This feature allows pros to quickly and easily configure actuation points and rapid trigger settings without installing G HUB. It is ideal for tournament systems that do not permit third-party software installation.

: This feature allows pros to quickly and easily configure actuation points and rapid trigger settings without installing G HUB. It is ideal for tournament systems that do not permit third-party software installation. G HUB Integration : KEYCONTROL provides detailed control of rapid trigger and switches travel settings, multi-actuation assignments, and multiple command layers. Users can also access the G HUB community and pro player settings to optimize their keyboard's capabilities.

: KEYCONTROL provides detailed control of rapid trigger and switches travel settings, multi-actuation assignments, and multiple command layers. Users can also access the G HUB community and pro player settings to optimize their keyboard's capabilities. Sustainability: Constructed using low-carbon aluminum and post-consumer recycled ABS plastic.

Pricing and Availability:

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, the upgraded PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard are available in pink, black, and white colorways.

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Available on September 17 MSRP at USD 159.99

PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Available on September 17 MSRP at USD 129.99

PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard Available in December MSRP at USD 169.99

For additional information, please visit our website and blog or connect with us on Instagram and X.

About PRO Series

Logitech G PRO Series is an award-winning lineup of professional-grade headsets, mice, and keyboards designed to the exact specifications of the world's top esports athletes. Engineered through a rigorous Design by Collaboration program, PRO Series products include carefully selected features and innovations to achieve the absolute pinnacle of performance while providing the all-day comfort that professional gamers demand.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech, Logitech G, LIGHTSPEED and HERO are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

