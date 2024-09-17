Movavi Video Editor 24: Major Update Released

Movavi has just unveiled a significant update to their acclaimed video editing software, Movavi Video Editor, as detailed on their official website. Renowned for its blend of power and user-friendliness, Movavi Video Editor now promises an even more enhanced editing experience with its latest features.

In Movavi Video Editor 24, the following features are now available:

Improved Interface: The interface is cleaner and more user-friendly, making it ideal for beginners.

More Accurate Video Cuts: The new Blade tool allows for frame-accurate video cutting, improving the editing process.

AI Motion Tracking: Advanced artificial intelligence enables seamless object motion tracking with just one click, whether it's photos, videos, memes, stickers, or any other media

Movavi Effects Store: All the effects packs are now available for trial right in the editor.

Blending Modes: 13 new blending modes have been introduced for smoother overlay effects.

Advanced Color Adjustments: Pro-quality color correction tools for fine-tuning videos even further.

These new features make the editor ideal for beginners, offering easy-to-use tools that help them learn the basics of media file editing and achieve results like experienced editors.

Movavi also offers other applications such as Movavi Video Converter for media file conversion, Movavi Photo Editor for photo editing, Movavi Slideshow Maker for creating slideshows, and Movavi Video Suite for a complete video creation and editing solution.

All these products are known for their simplicity, fast processing, and a wide range of tools. Additionally, the built-in artificial intelligence allows for quick video and image enhancement.

Movavi has been developing software for creating multimedia content since 2004. The company released their first program that same year. By 2006, they had expanded their portfolio to five applications.

From 2010 to 2015, Movavi collaborated with industry giants such as Intel, NVIDIA, and 2Checkout. They released their first macOS product and started selling it in the App Store.

By 2014, their product range expanded to 21 applications available in 18 languages. In the following years, the company launched their first online tools and mobile apps for iOS and Android, incorporating initial AI tools.

Movavi regularly updates the software interfaces and website designs to ensure the best user experience. The company's headquarters are located in the Republic of Cyprus, the USA and the UAE.

Movavi targets beginner content creators worldwide, helping them create stunning vlog episodes, short clips for social media, compelling business videos, and touching family movies. Their main goal is to make working with videos, photos, and other media files accessible, simple, and creative for everyone, regardless of their experience.

The company's accolades include the "Editor's Choice" award from the Software Informer magazine and being shortlisted for the Capterra 2023 awards.

