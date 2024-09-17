CrowdStrike and Dazz Partner to Automate Cloud-Based Code Fixes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Dazz today announced a partnership to enhance unified visibility and protection through CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security, integrating security remediation insights from Dazz. This collaboration enables developer and infrastructure teams to benefit from comprehensive cloud security with actionable recommendations for code fixes and remediation.

The CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report reveals a 110% surge in cloud exploitation cases over the past year, with adversaries becoming increasingly focused and persistent. Preventing cloud breaches now demands a unified approach that integrates threat protection and vulnerability remediation across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, CI/CD pipelines, applications, and infrastructure. Unlike many CNAPP solutions that lack runtime threat protection, CrowdStrike delivers comprehensive runtime prevention to stop breaches. Dazz integrates with Falcon Cloud Security by leveraging CrowdStrike's high fidelity cloud threat data and providing actionable remediation guidance across the entire code-to-cloud landscape.

"CrowdStrike has transformed cybersecurity with our cloud-native platform, delivering unified visibility and protection across the entire cloud ecosystem. Our unmatched ability to stop cloud breaches-from infrastructure and workloads to applications and data-is why we're recognized by industry analysts and customers as the leader in cloud-native security," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Dazz is a DevSecOps pioneer, and through this partnership, we're providing teams with integrated workflows to rapidly understand, prioritize, and resolve cloud risks-all within a single, powerful platform."

"Cybersecurity analysts and engineers need better data to make smarter decisions about what to fix as quickly as possible," said Tomer Schwartz, co-founder and CTO, Dazz. "The combination of CrowdStrike and Dazz delivers deep visibility, detection, and response across the entire cloud-native stack for our customers to dramatically simplify how they mitigate, remediate, and prevent threat exposures."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk - endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Dazz

Dazz enables security and development teams to remediate risks and reduce exposure across code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure. Our Unified Remediation Platform rapidly uncovers blind spots, prioritizes issues, and streamlines fixes in a developer-friendly workflow, so risk windows shrink from weeks to hours. Dazz is a critical foundation for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), DevSecOps, and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) strategies. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io and on Twitter at @dazz_io.

