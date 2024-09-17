INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Informa Markets Engineering Advanced Manufacturing Events Unify to MD&M Brand

MD&M refocuses as the new identity for the leading group of business events where medical, critical and advanced manufacturing professionals meet, learn and grow.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Informa Markets Engineering , the leading business to business (B2B) event producer, publisher, and digital media platform for the advanced manufacturing industry, today announces its transition to MD&M as the unifying identity for its four national manufacturing events and alongside its various co-located brands.

MD&M is the leading group of business events across America for professionals in medical, critical specification and advanced manufacturing. The transformation encompasses the current slate of Informa Markets Engineering (IME) advanced manufacturing (ADM) events including: the global tentpole event MD&M West (formerly IME West), the alternating biennial regional expos MD&M East and MD&M South (previously referred to as IME East and IME South), and the annual North American target hub MD&M Midwest (priorly known as Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis or ADM Minneapolis).

From medical device manufacturing to the specialized industry sectors covering plastics, automation, design and manufacturing, packaging, processing and quality assurance, attendees and exhibitors will experience the full spectrum of manufacturing under one roof, benefiting from a seamless and consistent experience across the board. MD&M will continue to serve as the meeting point for professionals innovating life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes as the only end-to-end manufacturing show with the widest breadth and range of offerings on one show floor.

Renowned for decades of unparalleled connectivity, knowledge and inspiration, MD&M provides the resources, products, tools, solutions and information to adapt to the continuously evolving needs of the industry. Thousands of professionals in the medical, advanced manufacturing and critical specification manufacturing across the US convene for the latest news and emerging innovations from each regional touchpoint that MD&M serves. "The decision to unify our events under a single, highly recognized, and established entity will introduce fresh perspective and a dynamic new voice to manufacturing. Our goal is to further?engage our diverse audiences year-round in a more strategic and consistent way, empowering additional collaboration across regions, subsectors, and specializations unique to each Informa Markets Engineering event," says Melissa Magestro, VP Group Portfolio Leader at Informa Markets Engineering . "The enhanced brand and its events will deliver greater value for all those who attend, offering new pathways and providing expert content reflecting the current trends and insights that drive progress for each region respectively and worldwide."?

Manufacturers, now more than ever, are seeking solutions to address increased demands from market factors including rising healthcare, insurance costs, raw materials expenses, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, economic climate, and more, as referenced in the National Association of Manufacturers 2024 Outlook Survey. Facing these needs with more strategic and cohesive collaboration, MD&M is committed to being the platform to resource engineers efficiently with stronger relationships across regions for sectors like packaging, medtech, automation and plastic technologies, among others.

"Those innovating life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies , and advanced manufacturing processes play a vital role in driving progress across the whole of society," notes Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director for MD&M West. "Real breakthroughs happen through collaboration, gaining specialized knowledge, sourcing groundbreaking solutions and bringing inspired professionals together. At MD&M, national and international suppliers and buyers will find connections and education beyond compare at the industry leading events for the entire medical and advanced manufacturing ecosystem."

As part of the new launch of MD&M West, the event will be celebrating its 40th anniversary milestone, showcasing the event's rich history and pioneering innovations. In addition to this, MD&M proudly introduces the inaugural Sustainable Manufacturing Expo , the first and only event dedicated to sustainable manufacturing in North America, co-located with MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center, taking place on Feb. 4-5, 2025.

Registration for the largest MD&M Midwest to-date (Oct. 16-17) at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and the renowned MD&M West (Feb 4-6, 2025), taking place at Anaheim Convention Center in California, is open now. MD&M East (May 20-22, 2025) will return to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West, MD&M East, MD&M South and MD&M Midwest. Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry. About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com . Media Contact

