London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Linkxar Founders Network, a pioneering global non-profit network dedicated to empowering startups worldwide, has announced the global rollout of its complimentary tech benefits for startups, set to launch on September 23, 2024.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Linkxar Founders Network's mission to break down barriers and ensure entrepreneurs worldwide have access to the free resources, knowledge, and networks they need to succeed.

The tech benefits available to startups include a wide range of resources, from email marketing solution to automation software. Startup founders can access these benefits by registering on the Linkxar Founders Network website.

Linkxar Founders Network's commitment to supporting startups at every stage of their journey, from ideation to scaling, sets it apart in the startup support landscape. The network's global community, spanning over 80 countries, provides a rich network for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and potential partnerships.

"Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs worldwide by removing barriers to success," said Darren Dowds, Executive Committee Member of Linkxar Founders Network. "By offering these free tech benefits, we're not just providing tools and softwares; we're fostering a global ecosystem where startups can thrive, innovate, and scale their operations without the burden of prohibitive costs."

About Linkxar Founders Network

Linkxar Founders Network is a global non-profit initiative dedicated to providing complimentary support and resources to startups worldwide. Operating on a unique non- profit model, the network aims to democratize access to knowledge, resources, and community for entrepreneurs across the globe.

