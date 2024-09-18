Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - NeuralSeek, the brainchild of AI solutions company Cerebral Blue, has received a significant update, resulting in a 10% increase in user adoption per month. This AI integration platform simplifies the adoption of AI technologies for businesses, enabling them to integrate generative AI into their existing systems rapidly.

Photo Credit by NeuralSeek

The recent update to NeuralSeek has focused on optimizing the user interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. This led to a significant increase in user adoption, as businesses can more easily wield this advanced tool without the usual technical knowledge requisite.

With NeuralSeek, businesses can connect the platform to their existing corporate knowledge bases, such as Elasticsearch, IBM Watson Discovery, or AWS Kendra, with little to no coding required.

"Easy usage and access have always been the mainstay of NeuralSeek. It only makes sense that our UI follows suit," said Garrett Rowe, founder of Cerebral Blue. "We never expected it would result in such a significant increase in users, however. Further updates will focus on improving time-to-delivery even further beyond its 75% capabilities."

This AI-powered platform enables businesses to generate natural language responses to user queries, which can be meshed into virtual agent platforms like IBM Watson Assistant, AWS Lex, or Microsoft Bot Framework. The platform also provides a clickable path to fact-check AI-generated responses, data analytics to improve AI natural language, and step-by-step instructions for using AI to clean and maintain accurate resource data.

Due to the focus on accessibility and end-user adoption, Cerebral Blue has also seen a significant uptick in adoption from large and small-scale enterprises alike. "I don't want to talk about specific numbers, but we've absolutely seen more interest in NeuralSeek. Even our other products - such as Converlistics - have seen a boost," states Garrett Rowe.

The design of the updated user interface is highly customizable and adaptable, enabling organizations to optimize its performance in their specific use cases. The platform also includes features such as intent management, answer curation, and analytics, making it a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to add AI to their operations.

Visit NeuralSeek Website to learn more about how NeuralSeek is making AI accessible and easy to implement for businesses worldwide.

About NeuralSeek

NeuralSeek is an AI integration platform developed by Cerebral Blue, a San Francisco-based technology and AI company. The platform simplifies the adoption of AI technologies for businesses, enabling them to rapidly integrate generative AI into their existing systems. NeuralSeek has been recognized for its innovative approach to AI implementation and has helped numerous organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, streamline their operations and improve customer satisfaction.

Contact Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222980

SOURCE: Baden Bower