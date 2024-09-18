Anzeige
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
ICL Academy and 2Mynds Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Student Success and Wellbeing

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / 2Mynds, a pioneering provider of mental health and well-being support for students, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with ICL Academy, a leader in innovative educational solutions. This strategic alliance is set to transform the educational experience by integrating 2Mynds' cutting-edge mental health resources with ICL Academy's exceptional learning programs.

The collaboration aims to address the growing need for comprehensive support systems that promote both academic achievement and mental wellness. By combining ICL Academy's commitment to educational excellence with 2Mynds' expertise in mental health, the partnership will provide students with a holistic approach to their development.

"At ICL Academy, we are dedicated to providing all passion-based students in sports, music, performing arts, and more with resources that get them ready for the future," said Kirk Spahn, Founder and President at ICL Academy. "That means we are always looking for collaborators and resources who are at the frontier of their respective fields and 2Mynds is a perfect fit. Their approach to mental edge training is unique. Basically, they train your brain under pressure, so the developed mental skills translate to moments when it counts. As a former athlete and student myself, that made so much sense, and I immediately saw the application to our students at ICL Academy."

The 2Mynds Training Platform integrates exercise physiology into psychology and moves the emphasis from therapy to preventative training. Many athletes know what to do mentally, but presence and performance still suffer under pressure. An essential part of the problem is that core mental skills are rarely trained progressively under pressure. 2Mynds takes a different approach and trains mental skills, like physical skills, with progressive workouts.

2Mynds will integrate its innovative mental health solutions into ICL Academy's existing framework, offering students access to personalized mental health tools, virtual counseling sessions, and a wealth of resources designed to foster resilience and emotional well-being.

"ICL Academy's impact-learning approach to education aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and impactful resources to students under pressure who need a mental edge," said Leon Bax, Founder and CEO at 2Mynds. "We are excited to work with ICL Academy to create an environment for young people in which mental fitness training is as normal as physical fitness training. Maintaining a healthy mind-body development not only optimizes performance but also prevents many mental and physical health issues downstream."

The integration of 2Mynds' Flow 255® platform into the academy's educational model marks a significant step in ensuring that students have continuous exposure to training to manage stress, build resilience, and succeed academically / athletically. Students will be able to access the resources of 2Mynds' Flow 255® platform based on their enrollment type. If you would like to learn more about how the 2Mynds mental fitness integration helps students at ICL Academy, reach out to the 2Mynds team at hello@2mynds.com or the ICL Academy team at admissions@iclacademy.org.

Contact Information

Stefanie Allen
hello@2mynds.com

SOURCE: 2Mynds

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
