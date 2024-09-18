Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 05:24 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HONGQI Provides Official Vehicles for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONGQI, the world's new luxury automotive brand, was officially selected as the vehicle provider for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The summit, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between China and African nations, aligns with HONGQI's commitment to global collaboration and sustainable development.


At the signing and vehicle handover ceremony in Beijing, FAW HONGQI announced it had provided a total of 650 vehicles for the summit, including 460 HONGQI H9 luxury sedans, 100 HONGQI HQ9 luxury MPVs, and 90 HONGQI GUOYUE luxury buses. Among these, 60 vehicles served as lead escort cars, while the remaining 590 ensured luxurious and comfortable transportation for dignitaries. Renowned for their cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and exceptional comfort, these flagship models delivered an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

This was not the first time HONGQI had been entrusted with such a prestigious responsibility. In 2018, the brand successfully provided 270 HONGQI H7 vehicles for FOCAC, delivering excellent service. Six years later, HONGQI once again led the way, showcasing the advancement of China's automotive industry and its ability to meet the highest international standards.

The fleet provided by HONGQI was equipped with top-tier safety systems, including a high-strength 9H4M cage-style body structure, run-flat tires, and a dual detection system that integrates cameras with millimeter-wave radar for enhanced safety and precision. These vehicles also featured sophisticated driving assistance systems, creating a comprehensive five-star safety experience for all forum participants.

The HONGQI H9 offered handcrafted leather seats and a "zero-gravity" relaxation feature for rear-seat passengers, while the HONGQI HQ9 featured reclining seats with a 173-degree angle and a one-touch business meeting function. The HONGQI GUOYUE further elevated luxury with over 40 noise-canceling technologies, providing a serene and comfortable travel experience.

HONGQI's involvement in the 2024 FOCAC Summit underscored its commitment to delivering world-class service while supporting global diplomacy and sustainable development. This partnership not only reinforced the brand's position as a leader in the luxury automotive market but also demonstrated its dedication to promoting international cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505757/HONGQI___vehicles.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-provides-official-vehicles-for-the-2024-summit-of-the-forum-on-china-africa-cooperation-302251242.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.