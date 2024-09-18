HONGQI Provides Official Vehicles for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HONGQI, the world's new luxury automotive brand, was officially selected as the vehicle provider for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The summit, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between China and African nations, aligns with HONGQI's commitment to global collaboration and sustainable development.

At the signing and vehicle handover ceremony in Beijing, FAW HONGQI announced it had provided a total of 650 vehicles for the summit, including 460 HONGQI H9 luxury sedans, 100 HONGQI HQ9 luxury MPVs, and 90 HONGQI GUOYUE luxury buses. Among these, 60 vehicles served as lead escort cars, while the remaining 590 ensured luxurious and comfortable transportation for dignitaries. Renowned for their cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and exceptional comfort, these flagship models delivered an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

This was not the first time HONGQI had been entrusted with such a prestigious responsibility. In 2018, the brand successfully provided 270 HONGQI H7 vehicles for FOCAC, delivering excellent service. Six years later, HONGQI once again led the way, showcasing the advancement of China's automotive industry and its ability to meet the highest international standards.

The fleet provided by HONGQI was equipped with top-tier safety systems, including a high-strength 9H4M cage-style body structure, run-flat tires, and a dual detection system that integrates cameras with millimeter-wave radar for enhanced safety and precision. These vehicles also featured sophisticated driving assistance systems, creating a comprehensive five-star safety experience for all forum participants.

The HONGQI H9 offered handcrafted leather seats and a "zero-gravity" relaxation feature for rear-seat passengers, while the HONGQI HQ9 featured reclining seats with a 173-degree angle and a one-touch business meeting function. The HONGQI GUOYUE further elevated luxury with over 40 noise-canceling technologies, providing a serene and comfortable travel experience.

HONGQI's involvement in the 2024 FOCAC Summit underscored its commitment to delivering world-class service while supporting global diplomacy and sustainable development. This partnership not only reinforced the brand's position as a leader in the luxury automotive market but also demonstrated its dedication to promoting international cooperation.

