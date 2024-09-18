Anzeige
18.09.2024 06:16 Uhr
Zaid Aloul promoted to Chief Commercial Officer of GTN Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining trading and investing for all, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zaid Aloul to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the Middle East. In this new role, Zaid also joins the GTN Middle East management committee, where he will be crucial in driving the company's commercial strategy and expansion efforts across the Middle East and beyond.

Zaid Aloul

As CCO in the Middle East, Zaid will spearhead key commercial activities in the region, including launching new products, expanding asset classes, and increasing the company's market share.

Commenting on his promotion, Zaid said: "I'm very honoured to lead GTN's commercial activities in the Middle East. This role aligns sales growth with our broader group vision to strengthen our status as a fintech pioneer. It's an exciting time for innovation in the financial industry, especially in the fintech sector. I look forward to working with our teams to solidify existing relationships and build new ones, offering clients and partners cutting-edge solutions that enhance the user experience."

Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East, said: "This appointment is well deserved and recognises Zaid's importance to the company as well as his impact in the industry. Zaid is a veteran in the brokerage and wealth management sectors in the GCC and the Levant. Over the last 20 years, he has cultivated a very wide set of client relationships, has excellent commercial acumen and unique business insights in the region. I wish him ongoing success for the future."

This latest promotion underscores GTN's unwavering commitment to the region and its belief in its solid foundation for future growth. It follows recent strategic hires to fortify the company's frontrunner position in the Middle East, providing innovative investment and trading solutions for partners, brokers, banks, wealth managers, and fintechs.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507853/Zaid_Aloul.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904122/4916121/GTN_Logo.jpg

GTN Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zaid-aloul-promoted-to-chief-commercial-officer-of-gtn-middle-east-302251076.html

