Relief Therapeutics Completes Clinical Phase in RLF-OD032 Proof-of-Concept Study; Topline Results Expected in October 2024
GENEVA (SEPT. 18, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that it has completed dosing in its proof-of-concept clinical study of RLF-OD032 for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare inherited disorder affecting phenylalanine metabolism.
The primary objectives of the study include the comparison of RLF-OD032 to a currently marketed sapropterin dihydrochloride product, with a focus on bioavailability under fed and fasting conditions. The Company expects topline results in October 2024. These results will inform further development of RLF-OD032 toward a pivotal trial and potential regulatory submission under the 505(b)(2) NDA pathway in the United States.
RLF-OD032, an innovative and highly concentrated liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride, is designed to lower blood phenylalanine in adult and pediatric PKU patients. It offers a more patient-friendly solution by significantly reducing the volume of medication required compared to current formulations. This advancement aims to enhance compliance, particularly among pediatric patients, who often struggle with the high volumes associated with existing sapropterin treatments. If approved, RLF-OD032 would be the first and only portable, ready-to-use liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride.
