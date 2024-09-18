Shipment volumes are growing in the global solar tracker market as innovation in project development drives demand. Joe Steveni, of S&P Global Commodity Insights, takes a look at the factors shaping the commercial landscape for trackers, from agrivoltaics and undulating terrain to Indian ambition and the United States' Inflation Reduction Act. From pv magazine print edition 7/24 The global solar tracker market reached 94 GW in shipments terms in 2023, which is an increase from 73 GW in 2022. This was driven by growth outside of the three biggest tracker markets: the United States, Spain, and ...

