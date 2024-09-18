The U. S. company introduced a hail-stow hanger, a hanger for north-south orientations, and rail system for clustered disconnect designs. From pv magazine USA Affordable Wire Management (AWM) provides balance-of-system components typically used in utility-scale solar projects. The company announced three new products during the RE+ clean energy conference in Anaheim, California this September. First, AWM introduced a hail-stow hanger, part of the company's cable management system. The hanger is custom designed for Nextracker's NX Horizon Hail Pro tracer system. With its new Hail Pro-75, featuring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...