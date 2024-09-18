New Data Presented in Two Abstracts at the 40th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)

Data from the Phase 1 MoveS-it Study Demonstrate the Safety and Biological Activity of ANK-700 as a Potential Disease Modifying Treatment for Patients with Relapse-remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Anokion SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced data will be presented at the 40th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) being held September 18-20, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The abstracts include pre-clinical and new clinical data from Anokion's Phase 1 MoveS-it study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ANK-700 in 34 patients between 18-60 years of age with relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) across the United States.

"We are thrilled to share these promising findings at ECTRIMS, highlighting ANK-700's potential as a novel, disease modifying intervention for RRMS," said Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Anokion. "ANK-700 is an investigational therapy that features a novel myelin immuno-domain conjugated to a glycosylation signature designed to re-educate the immune system. By inducing antigen-specific tolerance to myelin-based autoantigens, ANK-700 aims to reduce neuroinflammation in the brain and spinal cord while preserving overall immune function. The data being presented demonstrates clinical proof of concept, safety, and biological activity of ANK-700, emphasizing its ability to become a differentiated, safe, and tolerable treatment option for RRMS."

These new data add to the Company's growing immune tolerance clinical dataset utilizing Anokion's proprietary immune tolerance platform. Single doses of ANK-700 up to 3.0 mg/kg and multiple doses up to 1.0 mg/kg ANK-700 were shown to be safe and well tolerated with no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) related to ANK-700 reported. Additionally, there was no clinical or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) evidence of disease exacerbation. The Company will also share encouraging mechanistic data, demonstrating tolerization of myelin-reactive T-cells and bystander suppression, further supporting the potential of ANK-700 in treating RRMS.

Anokion will also present pre-clinical data demonstrating that its liver-targeted antigen approach effectively expands antigen-specific regulatory T-cells in vivo, offering therapeutic potential across a variety of inflammatory conditions, including multiple sclerosis, where multiple antigens may be driving disease.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a clinical-stage Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit anokion.com.

