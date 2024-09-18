CoinMENA FZE; Mesh: Mesh Teams Up With CoinMENA FZE to Optimize Crypto Onboarding in MENA

By becoming an official partner, the Dubai-based company will enhance crypto, deposit, and purchase capabilities for its users in the MENA region.

SAN FRANCISCO and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for crypto that makes transfers and account aggregation seamless, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with CoinMENA FZE, a leading digital assets trading platform in the Middle East. This collaboration aims to enhance digital asset transfer services by allowing CoinMENA's trusted platform to be embedded into Mesh's product suite, setting new standards for secure and user-friendly crypto services in the region.

CoinMENA FZE, licensed by Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, has established itself as a leading platform for buying, selling, sending, receiving, and storing digital assets. The platform is available for users from seven countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt.

With this new partnership, Mesh's API-based solutions will enhance the overall experience for CoinMENA users using other platforms, with crypto transactions being not only seamless but also more secure. As CoinMENA becomes part of Mesh's extensive network of integrations, managing crypto across platforms becomes significantly easier for its users. By eliminating cumbersome processes, the integration enables CoinMENA users to access their accounts directly from other platforms without the hassle of long crypto addresses, QR codes, and seed phrases.

"As the leading crypto trading platform in the region, we are thrilled to team up with CoinMENA to help transform the user experience for crypto users in the Middle East," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "Partnerships like this are essential to our goal of onboarding the next billion users into crypto and we are grateful to partner with companies like CoinMENA who share our vision of creating a more connected and secure financial ecosystem."

"CoinMENA was established to meet the demand for a trustworthy platform where investors can seamlessly transition between fiat and crypto," said CoinMENA Co-Founders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam'an. "The partnership aligns perfectly with our user's needs, offering an additional method to fund their crypto wallets and reinforcing our commitment to being the most efficient gateway for MENA investors to access the crypto market."

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As the modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases, such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/ .

About CoinMENA

CoinMENA FZE is licensed as a broker-dealer virtual asset service provider (VASP) by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and serves UAE-based residents. CoinMENA seeks to empower new and seasoned investors in the MENA region who want access to crypto asset investment options by allowing them to participate in the new digital economy. At CoinMENA, investors can buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. Through competitive fees, high liquidity, and an educational approach, CoinMENA aims to be the simplest and most trusted digital assets platform in the region. For more information, please visit www.coinmena.com.

