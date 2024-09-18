Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
17.09.24
17:17 Uhr
24,720 Euro
+0,020
+0,08 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,67024,77008:44
24,66024,73008:44
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet ranked as the second most attractive employer in Finland among engineering professionals

Valmet Oyj press release, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been ranked as the second most attractive employer among engineering professionals in Finland, according to a new study by Universum. The ranking was published in Universum's annual, Finland's most extensive employer attractiveness survey. Earlier this year, in another study by Universum, Valmet was ranked as the third most attractive employer among engineering students in Finland.

"Being ranked among top employers is a great recognition for Valmet. Thank you to Valmet's more than 19,000 employees for contributing to this result. As a newcomer to the company, I am excited to learn more about Valmet's people and technologies behind this recognition, both in Finland and around the world. This type of research often provides valuable insights into a company. I look forward to building on those insights and continuing to strengthen Valmet as an employer and a work community," says Anu Pires, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Valmet.

About Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, data-driven communications, and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals worldwide.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Pires, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Valmet, tel. +358 40 592 6234

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-ranked-as-the-second-most-attractive-employer-in-finland-among-engineering-professionals,c4038450

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-ranked-as-the-second-most-attractive-employer-in-finland-among-engineering-professionals-302251495.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.