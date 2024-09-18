Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Welcomes Sampo to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, September 18, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading
in Sampo shares (ticker name: SAMPO DKK) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen Main Market. The company is also listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Sampo belongs to the insurance sector and is the 28th company
to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2024. 

Sampo is the leading P&C insurance group in the Nordic region, and the only one
present in all Nordic countries, customer segments and products. The Group is
also a major operator in the growing digital P&C insurance market in the UK.
Sampo is now listed on Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges in Helsinki, Stockholm and
Copenhagen. 

"We are delighted that Topdanmark shareholders have accepted our offer as this
enables us to begin the journey of combining two great underwriting companies
on one Nordic operating platform," says Sampo Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson.
"The listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a milestone that builds on Topdanmark's
nearly fourty-year legacy as a listed company, and I look forward to welcoming
new shareholders and continuing the journey with those we were investors
alongside in Topdanmark. Together, we expect Sampo's Nordic scale and digital
expertise to combine with Topdanmark's local knowledge and presence in Denmark,
to drive significant synergies to the benefit of customers and shareholders." 

"We are proud to welcome Sampo to list on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market,"
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The company's
listings in both Denmark, Finland and Sweden will increase growth
opportunities, access to capital, visibility and awareness among Danish, Nordic
and international investors. At the same time, we are pleased that the
shareholders of Topdanmark will now have the opportunity to become part of the
Sampo Group. " 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com





                    

                  -NDAQG-

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246488
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
