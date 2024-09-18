Nasdaq Welcomes Sampo to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, September 18, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sampo shares (ticker name: SAMPO DKK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The company is also listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm. Sampo belongs to the insurance sector and is the 28th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2024. Sampo is the leading P&C insurance group in the Nordic region, and the only one present in all Nordic countries, customer segments and products. The Group is also a major operator in the growing digital P&C insurance market in the UK. Sampo is now listed on Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. "We are delighted that Topdanmark shareholders have accepted our offer as this enables us to begin the journey of combining two great underwriting companies on one Nordic operating platform," says Sampo Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson. "The listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a milestone that builds on Topdanmark's nearly fourty-year legacy as a listed company, and I look forward to welcoming new shareholders and continuing the journey with those we were investors alongside in Topdanmark. Together, we expect Sampo's Nordic scale and digital expertise to combine with Topdanmark's local knowledge and presence in Denmark, to drive significant synergies to the benefit of customers and shareholders." "We are proud to welcome Sampo to list on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The company's listings in both Denmark, Finland and Sweden will increase growth opportunities, access to capital, visibility and awareness among Danish, Nordic and international investors. At the same time, we are pleased that the shareholders of Topdanmark will now have the opportunity to become part of the Sampo Group. " *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com -NDAQG- Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246488