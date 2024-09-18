A group of researchers in Thailand outlined a new methodology to identify the optimal temperature in two-stage cascade heat pumps using non-azeotropic refrigerants. Through their analysis, the scientists found that the coefficient of performance for simultaneous heating and cooling is affected by the pinch point temperature at the cascade heat exchanger, with lower temperature levels being responsible for a higher COP. Researchers from Chiang Mai University in Thailand have proposed a new approach to find the optimal temperature to increase the coefficient of performance (COP) of two-stage cascade ...

