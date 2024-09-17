NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 480 ordinary shares, of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") - ticker symbol DXF - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's ADSs will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the ADSs.

The Company has a right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the ADSs by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's ADSs upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

