DYCM Power says it will build an $800 million solar cell and module factory in the United States, starting with 2 GW capacity and plans to expand to 6 GW. From pv magazine USA DYCM Power, a joint venture formed by Das & Co. , LLC and APC Holdings, LLC, has announced plans to develop a solar cell and module factory in the United States. The factory is expected to require about $800 million in capital expenditure. It will initially produce 2 GW of both cells and modules per year, with planned expansions to 6 GW. "The Inflation Reduction Act created a unique opportunity for the US to re-establish ...

