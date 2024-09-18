A Journey into the Light: Iconic Illumination of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion supported by the Ministry of Culture and METLEN Energy & Metals

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique fusion of ancient heritage and modern art, the spectacular lighting event for the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion took place yesterday, September 16, 2024.

The event was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, highlighting the importance of Greece's cultural heritage and the need to promote it on the global stage. International figures from the political and artistic realms, as well as media representatives, attended the event, which was broadcast live worldwide.

In his address, Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals, stated: "I am deeply moved that METLEN Energy & Metals has made a substantial contribution to building this bridge between the past and the present. The unique architecture of Ancient Greece is being showcased in modern-day Greece, bringing to the forefront the timeless value of our shared heritage. Today's event perfectly exemplifies the power of human creativity. The modern lighting, respectful of the monument's value and beauty, reveals new dimensions of its architecture that are going to impress every visitor. The image we saw will travel to every corner of the world, reminding everyone that beauty, or 'kallos,' has its roots here in Greece."

The lighting project, overseen by internationally acclaimed lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, presented the historical and architectural significance of the monument in a unique way. Through the play of light, the temple gained new dimensions, bringing the past to life and enchanting the present.

The evening culminated in a grand concert by distinguished composer Stavros Xarchakos, who presented a unique musical composition. Accompanying him was the ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra and top artists such as Dimitris Bassis, Iro Saia, and Zacharias Karounis, delivering an emotional musical experience under the maestro's direction.

METLEN Energy & Metals sponsored the lighting and event, reaffirming its commitment to the promotion and protection of Greece's cultural heritage.

The Journey into the Light continues…

