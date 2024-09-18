Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934398 | ISIN: GRS393503008 | Ticker-Symbol: MYH
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:20 Uhr
32,920 Euro
+0,060
+0,18 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,88033,78009:28
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Journey into the Light: Iconic Illumination of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion supported by the Ministry of Culture and METLEN Energy & Metals

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique fusion of ancient heritage and modern art, the spectacular lighting event for the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion took place yesterday, September 16, 2024.

Temple of Poseidon Sounion - Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO, METLEN Energy & Metals

The event was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, highlighting the importance of Greece's cultural heritage and the need to promote it on the global stage. International figures from the political and artistic realms, as well as media representatives, attended the event, which was broadcast live worldwide.

In his address, Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman and CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals, stated: "I am deeply moved that METLEN Energy & Metals has made a substantial contribution to building this bridge between the past and the present. The unique architecture of Ancient Greece is being showcased in modern-day Greece, bringing to the forefront the timeless value of our shared heritage. Today's event perfectly exemplifies the power of human creativity. The modern lighting, respectful of the monument's value and beauty, reveals new dimensions of its architecture that are going to impress every visitor. The image we saw will travel to every corner of the world, reminding everyone that beauty, or 'kallos,' has its roots here in Greece."

Through this link, you can view and read the full address of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Address by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the event for the new lighting of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion | The Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (primeminister.gr).

You can read the full address by the Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, from the following link: Lina Mendoni: Greece is moving steadily forward, with vision and a plan (culture.gov.gr).

The lighting project, overseen by internationally acclaimed lighting designer Eleftheria Deko, presented the historical and architectural significance of the monument in a unique way. Through the play of light, the temple gained new dimensions, bringing the past to life and enchanting the present.

The evening culminated in a grand concert by distinguished composer Stavros Xarchakos, who presented a unique musical composition. Accompanying him was the ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra and top artists such as Dimitris Bassis, Iro Saia, and Zacharias Karounis, delivering an emotional musical experience under the maestro's direction.

METLEN Energy & Metals sponsored the lighting and event, reaffirming its commitment to the promotion and protection of Greece's cultural heritage.

The Journey into the Light continues…

  • Notes for Editors:

Photos: https://we.tl/t-ZyFJOXQSCP
You can watch the full event by visiting the following link: A Journey into Light (YouTube.com)

???LEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals - evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals - is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. METLEN is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

For more information, please visit: www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

Temple of Poseidon Sounion

METLEN Energy & Metals Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-journey-into-the-light-iconic-illumination-of-the-temple-of-poseidon-at-sounion-supported-by-the-ministry-of-culture-and-metlen-energy--metals-302250905.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.