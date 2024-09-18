Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024

PR Newswire
18.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amwins Global Risks Names Nick Abraham Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced today that Nick Abraham will succeed Nathan Mathis as chief executive officer of the firm's London-based specialty distributor, effective January 1, 2025.

Amwins is a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services.

Abraham has been part of the Amwins' Brokerage Division leadership team since joining Amwins in November 2021. Prior to taking on his role with Amwins, Abraham held multiple leadership positions with Markel over a 17-year period.

"For the past 3 years, Nick has made a substantial impact across the Brokerage Division and truly embodies the Amwins servant leadership culture," said Scott Purviance, Chief Executive Officer of Amwins Group, Inc. "His experience on the carrier side, combined with his wholesale broking knowledge, make him an ideal choice to lead the continued expansion of our London operation."

Mathis, who has served in multiple leadership roles in London for six years, including three as CEO, will rejoin the US-based leadership team in Charlotte and will continue to focus on select key growth initiatives of the company.

"Under Nate's leadership, Amwins Global Risks has firmly established itself as the leading independent Lloyd's broker, representing more than $3 billion in placed premium. We look forward to welcoming him back to Charlotte," said Purviance.

In addition to Abraham's transition to CEO, Mark Cody, currently serving as Managing Director of Amwins Global Risks, will be named President. Cody has been a leader with Amwins Global Risks for 25 years and he will work alongside Abraham; Cody will focus on priority activities including recruitment and carrier/syndicate relationships.

James Drinkwater will continue his role as Executive Chair of Amwins Global Risks.

About Amwins Global Risks
Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $3 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

About Amwins
Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508109/Amwins_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amwins-global-risks-names-nick-abraham-chief-executive-officer-302251083.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
