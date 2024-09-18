Anzeige
18.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
DevEx Connect Launches State of the Community Survey to Gain Actionable Insights to Strengthen the Technology Community Ecosystem

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DevEx Connect today announced the State of the Community Survey, an industry initiative designed to gather critical insights from technology community members. The survey results will give community organizers the data they need to enhance engagement, address challenges and better support the developer ecosystem.

DevEx Connect is a community-driven independent research, analyst and events organization focusing on everything under the DevEx umbrella, including DevOps, SRE and Platform Engineering.

Individual community members can access the survey through the DevEx Connect website or directly at https://dx-c.io/3AVRxcm.

The State of the Community Survey aims to understand the community's perspectives on valuable aspects of their groups, preferred engagement methods and areas for improvement. Through detailed analysis, DevEx Connect will provide tailored recommendations to community organizers for optimizing events and services. Key topics covered in the survey include member profiles, engagement levels, learning preferences and barriers to event participation.

"This survey is a cornerstone of our commitment to empowering technology communities," said Ethan Sumner, CEO of DevEx Connect. "Through our learnings, we will bolster the DevEx movement and foster communities where developers can thrive and innovate. Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem supporting personal and professional growth."

More than 100 community groups have been invited to contribute to the research so far. Community leaders who are interested in sharing the survey with their members are welcome and encouraged to contact the DevEx Connect team directly.

Preliminary results of the survey will be shared at the inaugural DevEx Connect conferences in Manchester on October 29th-30th, followed by a wider publication.

For every completed survey, DevEx Connect will donate £1 to Centrepoint, the UK's leading youth homelessness charity. As a token of appreciation, participants will receive a 15% discount on DevEx Connect events and conferences.

The insights gathered will contribute to an annual State of the Community Report, laying the groundwork for a series of surveys to improve the technology community landscape continuously. By sharing best practices and fostering collaboration, DevEx Connect seeks to build a robust ecosystem that meets its members' evolving needs.

For more information on DevEx Connect and to participate in the State of the Community Survey, please visit www.devexconnect.io.

About DevEx Connect
DevEx Connect is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration within the technology community by organizing events and providing insights, resources, and support to community organizers and members alike.

Media Contact:
Olivia Heel
oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461793/DevEx_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devex-connect-launches-state-of-the-community-survey-to-gain-actionable-insights-to-strengthen-the-technology-community-ecosystem-302251342.html

