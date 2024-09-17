Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
WKN: A3DNLJ | ISIN: SE0018040677 | Ticker-Symbol: 02H0
Tradegate
18.09.24
09:38 Uhr
4,600 Euro
-0,464
-9,16 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
4,5914,61309:41
17.09.2024 20:06 Uhr
Hexatronic Group AB: President and CEO Henrik Larsson Lyon has decided to leave Hexatronic

President and CEO Henrik Larsson Lyon has decided to leave Hexatronic

Henrik Larsson Lyon has informed the Board that after more than 10 years in the position, he has decided to round off his operational career and leave his role as President and CEO of Hexatronic Group. The Board is now initiating the recruitment of a new CEO. Henrik Larsson Lyon will remain in his role as President and CEO until a new leader has been appointed.

"During his 10 years as CEO, Henrik has together with a strong management team built Hexatronic from a small local provider of Fiber to the home (FTTH) solutions into a global leader in FTTH as well as Harsh environment and Data Center solutions. Hexatronic is well placed today for continued growth and value creation for shareholders and customers. The strong position is based on our global footprint and the uniqueness of many of our products, and, not least, it is based on the culture and engagement of our teams worldwide. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Henrik for his inspiring leadership of Hexatronic over the years, in particular, I would like to highlight Henrik's ability to combine strategic and commercial leadership with an empathetic approach. I am pleased that Henrik has accepted to remain in the role until a new leader has been appointed. The Board will immediately initiate the recruitment process and will evaluate both internal and external candidates to find a new CEO", concludes Magnus Nicolin, Chairman of the Board.

"I am grateful to have spent the last ten years with this fantastic company, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, especially our culture and our growth journey. Hexatronic is today an internationally established player with good growth opportunities in several exciting markets. After all the years at the helm of Hexatronic, it has not been an easy decision to make, but I have concluded that this is the right time to pass the baton. At this point, I hope to explore other things in life and do not intend to continue my career in any new operational role. I intend to remain a shareholder in Hexatronic", said Henrik Larsson Lyon.

Henrik Larsson Lyon has been the President and CEO of Hexatronic Group since 2014. According to his contract, he has a six-month notice period.

For further information, please contact:
Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, +46 (0) 702 90 99 55

This information is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 20.00 CEST on September 17, 2024.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®


